Celestia Lab receives investment from OKX ventures
Celestia Lab, a remote provider of a modular blockchain network, received an investment from OKX Ventures.
The amount of the deal – part of its Series B funding round – was not disclosed.
The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its development efforts.
Celestia is a modular blockchain network, meaning developers can use it as a base layer for consensus and data functions, and then choose a virtual machine, such as Ethereum, Solana, zero-knowledge roll-ups or any other compatible smart contract execution layers, to build and deploy their own new blockchain.
Source: FinSMEs
