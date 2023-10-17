Celestia Lab receives investment from OKX ventures

Por staff

17/10/2023

Celestia Lab, a remote provider of a modular blockchain network, received an investment from OKX Ventures.

The amount of the deal – part of its Series B funding round – was not disclosed.

The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its development efforts.

Celestia is a modular blockchain network, meaning developers can use it as a base layer for consensus and data functions, and then choose a virtual machine, such as Ethereum, Solana, zero-knowledge roll-ups or any other compatible smart contract execution layers, to build and deploy their own new blockchain.

Source: FinSMEs

