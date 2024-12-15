Central Bank gets plaudits on e-money

Mastercard’s country manager for Jamaica, T&T, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dalton Fowles, is commending this country’s Central Bank for doing a “pretty good job” in granting Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) licences, which continue to pave the way for T&T’s digital transformation journey.

In an interview with the Business Guardian at the 13th edition of Mastercard’s flagship Innovation Forum which took place last week in Miami, Fowles said while T&T may still be “a little behind,” this continuous move by the Central Bank will generate “lots of interest and lots of fintecs sort of spinning up and quite a bit of engagement as well.”

“A lot of these projects take time. They are technical and extremely complex between the regulations in the local and obviously Mastercard in terms of our compliance…so it takes some time but I would say all the right pieces are in place.The regulators recognise the need to digitise the economy so they are granting EMI licences,” he explained.

Fowles’ responsibility is to oversees Mastercard’s strategy to enhance market proximity and streamline operations.

Originally from Kingston, he also has extensive experience in banking and telecommunications, specialising in payments, digital infrastructure, digital wallets, mobile and online banking, and other digital self-service channels.

In its latest announcement on December 1, 2024, the Central Bank of T&T said it issued a provisional registration to WamNow Technologies Ltd (WamNow), which authorises the privately owned financial technology company, incorporated on February 26, 2021, to issue electronic money (e-money) in this country for a six-month period.

Under the terms of the provisional registration, WamNow will be allowed to enlist new customers in a controlled environment monitored by the Central Bank.

This comes on the heels of the announcement by the Central Bank that it is in the process of rolling out a mobile-to-mobile, fast payments system along the lines of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Regarding the usage of credit card and how does this vary among Jamaica, Barbados and T&T, Fowles said as a “rule of thumb” Mastercard does not generally disclose market share information but noted that some markets vary.

“It’s not like a one size fit all. Different markets have different sorts of penetration,” he added.

Asked in which of the three countries is credit card usage growing the fastest, Fowles identified this as Jamaica stating that country has had “probably the most significant growth year-over-year and over the last couple of years in terms of credit card growth.”

He added that while T&T remains a predominantly a debit market, digital payments have been increasing.

Generally speaking Fowles said there has been a “more secular shift” in terms of digital payments whether it is from the card or wallet, noting that growth has been “tremendous,” registering around 24 per cent year-over-year in the region.

Last month, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said there had been a 50 per cent hike in the use of credit cards in the last five years.

Asked whether this was reflected in Mastercard’s numbers, Fowles said, “People’s general preference for payment is no longer cash and as a result you are going to see a continued growth and this is where we talk about the secular shift because consumers are very comfortable…so we are going to continue to see that growth in digital payments.”

On digital adoption in the region, Fowles described the Caribbean as being “a little behind” as opposed to some of the larger markets in the Latin American region.

He identified “attractiveness” as one of the challenges for the Caribbean, noting that the major fintec players for example, typically prefer going to the larger market like Mexico, the Brazil and Colombia.

“So making the Caribbean extremely attractive we have had to sort of change the narrative. We are having quite a bit of conversations internally because what happens is we think about the Caribbean in its totality. If you include Dutch, French, Spanish and English, it is a US$450-billion economy which is significant. So we change that narrative when we engage the major players that they need to see the Caribbean within that context,” Fowles explained.

He noted that Mastercard, as part of its conversation going forward, is looking at introducing a framework that would make the cost of acceptance a lot cheaper.

“We want to digitise the entire ecosystem. For example, the guy at the side of the road who is selling doubles, he needs to be part of that inclusive growth framework. But it takes more than just a network and a digital enablement. It also requires conversations with the financial institutions,” he added, noting that such a framework can be generally applied.

In sharing some advice as to how T&T can boost its digital narrative even more, Fowles stressed that digital and financial inclusion are important as well as inclusive growth.

This, he said, also entails making sure people “at the bottom” have access to credit, adding that he felt very confident there is a clear understanding of what is required and efforts are taking place by T&T to move the discussions in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Mayra Vivacqua Mastercard’s cluster lead for the Caribbean, who highlighted insights on the company’s work in building trust, explained that initiatives continue with partners including governments, financial institutions and fintecs to drive more education around the digitisation of the economy and the financial health of the whole ecosystem.

“There are a couple of things we understand that consumers are worried about. For example, they believe that just by walking across a terminal, if they have a contactless card it will make a transactions. Those are the things we need to demystify as that is not the case.

“But I would say it is continuous effort in terms of explaining to them how digital capabilities actually enhance their consumer experience that at the end of the day, we will drive safe, secure and seamless transactions,” said Vivacqua, whose portfolio is focussed on driving the region’s digital transformation, ensuring that all Caribbean citizens have access to, and benefit from, the digital economy.

As it pertains to what is Mastercard doing to reduce credit card cost, Vivacqua said, “It is an ecosystem play. It is not just on Mastercard to do that. We have over the last couple of years always looked at opportunities of lowering our cost of acceptance especially for the nano and micro merchants. This are an ongoing efforts and it is showing results as we see the growth of acceptance in the region.”

Regarding plans and tips for the Caribbean for 2025, she emphasised there are definitely avenues to continue pushing for financial inclusion, providing better consumer experience as well as safe, secure payment experiences and to enable a system that includes consumers and small merchants and more importantly the growth of the local economy.

“It’s a dynamic region. There is a lot happening. It’s a very diverse market. There is no way we can treat the Caribbean as one single market. There are different realities, different stages of development and opportunity,” Vivacqua emphasised.

