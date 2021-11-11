CES 2022 announcements revealed at CES Unveiled New York
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) officially kicked off CES season with CES Unveiled New York, an exclusive event giving the tech industry’s most influential media a first glance at what to expect at CES 2022. Media learned more about the 1600+ exhibitors, hundreds of global featured speakers, new products categories and tens of thousands of attendees expected Jan. 5-8, 2022. CTA announced top speakers and the latest lineup of exhibitors to display groundbreaking innovations when CES returns to Las Vegas for an in-person and digital event.
Top announcements made at CES Unveiled New York include:
- Samsung’s Jong-Hee (JH) Han to Deliver Pre-Show Keynote at CES 2022
- CTA Announces Official Media Days Schedule for CES 2022
- CTA Announces CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees
- Peloton CEO John Foley and FOX Business Anchor Liz Claman to Headline CES 2022 Leaders in Technology Dinner
Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 8, with Media Days taking place Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 4 . Global audiences who are unable to attend CES in person will be able to join the event digitally and will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Registration is now open for industry and media attendees. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and the media page for all press resources.