CES 2022 announcements revealed at CES Unveiled New York

Por staff

11/11/2021

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) officially kicked off CES season with CES Unveiled New York, an exclusive event giving the tech industry’s most influential media a first glance at what to expect at CES 2022. Media learned more about the 1600+ exhibitors, hundreds of global featured speakers, new products categories and tens of thousands of attendees expected Jan. 5-8, 2022. CTA announced top speakers and the latest lineup of exhibitors to display groundbreaking innovations when CES returns to Las Vegas for an in-person and digital event.

See more: T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to deliver keynote at CES 2022

Top announcements made at CES Unveiled New York include:

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 8, with Media Days taking place Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 4 . Global audiences who are unable to attend CES in person will be able to join the event digitally and will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Registration is now open for industry and media attendees. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and the media page for all press resources.