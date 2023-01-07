CES 2023: Kingston technology returns with expanded hardware

Por staff

Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it will return to Las Vegas to showcase the latest offerings and upcoming products in 2023. No matter the industry, use case or customer, Kingston® continues to provide industry leading, award-winning, high-performance products.

As work-from-home continues to grow, so does the need for proper measures to secure sensitive data. This week, Kingston IronKey launched its first USB Type-C Vault Privacy 50C (IKVP50C) drive. Now, on any system users can protect their data against BadUSB and Brute Force attacks with the FIPS 197 Certified & XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-encrypted Vault Privacy 50 series. The Multi-Password Option with Complex or Passphrase modes lets users choose a numeric PIN, sentence with space characters, or list of words so their password is easy to remember but harder for others to guess. The award-winning line of hardware-encrypted storage offers a myriad of other features designed to protect you and your data. Whether it’s with the VP50 series, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) Certified KP200 with alphanumeric keypad, or the VP80ES, Kingston’s first innovative OS-independent external SSD with intuitive color touch screen – don’t let your data be a soft target.

Since the last time Kingston was present at CES, it launched its Kingston FURY gaming line providing memory and storage for those in need of cutting-edge performance. From high-speed Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 up to 7200MT/s, Impact SODIMM for small form factor systems, or the Renegade SSD with heat sink, the line offers PC enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators the power and style they’re looking for.

“It’s great to get back to in-person tradeshows but we’re especially glad to be amongst colleagues and friends at CES, ‘the global stage for innovation’ to share not just what we’ve been up to the past few years but also what’s coming from Kingston in 2023,” said Craig Tilmont, senior director of marketing, Kingston. “We’re committed to delivering technology solutions that suit consumers’ everyday needs and we look forward to talking about them this week.”