CES 2023: Steambox presents the Self-Heating Lunchbox

Por staff

03/12/2022

Steambox, world’s first electric lunchbox to use steam, has entered the market. Society has gone back to busy workweeks post Covid. However, being conscious about our health remains and seems to be more important than ever before. Obesity rates are at an all-time high and our diets seem to be a major cause for this according to the National Health Report. We are in desperate need of more flexibility to live the healthy lifestyle we all desire. With Steambox, consumers are fully in charge of what, when and where they eat. With a simple touch of a button or a swipe on a phone, users of Steambox can reheat a delicious and nutritious meal within minutes.

How it Works

Steambox’s rechargeable system can heat up to 3 meals on a single charge. Simply pack a meal inside of Steambox, fill up the small water container and take off. When you are starting to get hungry, you add the water onto a heating element and set the timer. Depending on the type of food and starting temperature, an average meal takes 15 – 20 minutes to heat up through steam. Steambox also has an app to control the device (with live tracking) and to gain access to recipes.

Compared to conventional or microwave heating, steaming makes food taste better and preserves more nutrients throughout the heating process. You insert your food into one of Steambox’s Food Containers, which are dishwasher safe, BPA-free and food grade. Other features of Steambox include 99.9% leak proof sealing, portability, and a sleek modern design (organic bamboo).

Ver más: More consumers shopped with apps than at malls on Black Friday

Freedom of Food

Steambox’s vision is Freedom of Food, enabling consumers to enjoy hot and healthy meals, no matter the circumstances. Users range from foodies and meal preppers to outdoors adventurers and office workers. The one thing that unites them? Passion for hot food. Steambox claims that most of their customers used to struggle with unhealthy or expensive take-out food. “We have seen increased freedom and flexibility in so many industries.”, said co-founder and CEO Amit Jaura at the Philips Innovation Awards. “Now, it’s time for Steambox to do the same for the food industry”.

Specifications