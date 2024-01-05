CES 2024: LG accelerates next-generation autonomous driving and infotainment solution

Por staff

05/01/2024

LG Electronics (LG) will hold a private demonstration for major automakers at CES 2024, introducing a new cross domain platform integrating Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Automated Driving (AD) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) technologies. Developed by LG in collaboration with Magna, a global mobility tech company, the game-changing future mobility platform is expected to arrive on the market in the near future.

Initiated in 2023, the collaboration leverages the combined technological prowess of LG and Magna, to help deliver differentiated user experiences in the vehicle cabin. The two companies have successfully integrated a cross domain cockpit computing system into a single System on Chip (SoC) representing a flexible and cost-effective solution for OEMs.

The single electronic module supports multiple IVI systems and ADAS/AD domain integration, and can efficiently handle various Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) requirements while using fewer electronic control units and taking up less packaging space. This scalable solution is ideal for the coming transition towards the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) and for the consolidation of its electrical/electronic architecture. The integration of functionalities into a single module enables the real-time sharing of rich data across domains.

Via a dedicated Human Machine Interface (HMI), LG’s platform can provide drivers and passengers with compelling, new experiences – and more intuitive interactions – when using advanced automotive displays, digital clusters, Augmented Reality-Head Up Displays (AR-HUD) and visualization software. Additionally, the solution can be customized to meet any OEM’s integrated communications and IVI system needs. 2027 model year vehicles are expected to be the first to benefit from this advanced technology.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made on this future mobility technology,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “LG and Magna’s joint efforts will help push the industry forward, facilitating the rapid adoption of crucial technologies that elevate driving safety and the on-road experience.”

Another successful collaboration between the two companies, LG Magna e-Powertrain unites Magna’s expertise in electric powertrain systems with LG’s capabilities in component development for e-motors, inverters and on-board chargers. Announced in 2021, the joint venture, which encompasses engineering, design and manufacturing, enables LG and Magna to proactively respond to market trends and deliver innovative solutions to fulfill customers’ evolving needs.

See more: “Crucial” Ordinals will mean Bitcoin hard-fork

See more: Smart Grid Sensor Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.39 billion by 2033

See more: Policy makers should plan for superintelligent AI, even if it never happens