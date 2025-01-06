CES 2025: Noise, India’s top smartwatch brand, debuts with innovative wearables

Por staff

06/01/2025

(EEUU) Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, is making its highly anticipated debut at CES 2025, bringing the experience to a global audience. Backed by global audio giant Bose, Noise will be one of the first Indian smart wearable brands to exhibit its flagship Made-in-India offerings at CES 2025 from January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

As an undisputed leader in the wearables market and among the top five smartwatch brands globally, Noise has built its reputation on consumer-centric innovation, high quality experience and product excellence. Backed by a decade of profitable, bootstrapped growth and now fueled by its recent strategic roadmap with Bose, Noise is ready to redefine the global connected lifestyle space with products that blend cutting-edge technology with meaningful user experiences.

“As India’s most loved smartwatch brand, we are now thrilled to bring our flagship experience of Made in India offerings to the global audience at CES 2025,” says Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise.“This milestone reflects our mission to democratize technology and create an experience-led ecosystem that empowers users across health, fitness, and lifestyle categories, globally.”

Showcasing a Connected Lifestyle Ecosystem at CES 2025



The brand will showcase its upcoming flagship products across audio and wearables, including Luna Ring, the World’s first AI-powered smart ring and Red Dot Award Winner, the premium smart ring tracks more than 70 body metrics and integrates advanced features such as stress tracking, sleep monitoring, AI-driven insights, and women’s health tracking, all within a sleek, fighter jet-grade titanium design.

Noise will also bring its premium lineup of its flagship ColorFit Pro series smartwatches, including the iconic Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and upcoming generation. This smartwatch combines a 1.85″ AMOLED display, SOS technology, emoji support, and advanced health and productivity features, making it the ultimate lifestyle companion that offers a personalized, responsive experience for every user.

Last but not least its highly-anticipated TWS flagship product. This marks a significant milestone in bringing Indian innovation to the global stage.

Creating Global Experience Aligned with Made in India Vision



presence at CES to expand its experience to global audiences underscores its leadership as a top global wearable brand and its sustained dominance in India’s smartwatch market, with a 27.4% market share for nearly 20 consecutive quarters (IDC 3Q2024). Noise is fostering technological growth both nationally and globally while addressing the growing demand for high-quality wearables.

Empowering Wellness and Lifestyle Communities



a thriving NoiseFit App community connecting over 9 million users around health, fitness, and wellness, and a Corporate Wellness Program supporting employee well-being, Noise continues to shape a vibrant ecosystem that integrates technology into everyday life.

To learn more about Noise’s global presence visit the booth at CES 2025 at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 55029.

See more: Foreign smartphone brand sales continue China decline

See more: Meta shakes-up leadership ahead of Trump arrival

See more: D2D provider Lynk Global misses stock listing deadline