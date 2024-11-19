CES 2025: NVIDIA Inception Program signs Tonomia to accelerate innovation and growth of sustainable AI datacenters

Tonomia proudly announced its membership in the NVIDIA Inception program to accelerate innovation in transforming AI infrastructure buildout using sustainable energy solutions. This strategy aligns with Tonomia’s mission to support deep learning and generative AI applications using green energy while advancing environmental sustainability.

Collaborating with Supermicro, a leader in high-performance computing, green technology server solutions, Tonomia is focused on creating renewable energy resources designed for distributed AI infrastructure and GPU clouds. The combination of Tonomia’s solar-powered innovations with Supermicro’s GPU and liquid cooled datacenter expertise, aims to create distributed AI clusters to help reduce the environmental impact of AI operations for the enterprise segment and for cloud computing companies.

“Tonomia’s membership in the NVIDIA Inception program and the strategic collaboration with Supermicro allow us to bring clean energy powered GPU clusters using efficient liquid cooling, which will create environmentally sustainable AI datacenters for global markets where AI datacenter buildout continues to be a big challenge,” Dr. Eng. Mustapha Belhabib, Founder and CEO of Tonomia SRL in Belgium said.

Salim Fedel, Co-founder and CEO of Tonomia Americas said: “Through our strategic collaboration with Supermicro, our immediate goal is to deliver a scalable solution for liquid-cooled GPU rack clusters, demonstrating the feasibility of powering distributed AI solutions using clean renewable energy.” He recently joined Tonomia following leadership positions with Supermicro, ASUS and Intel.



This strategic initiative underscores Tonomia’s commitment to greener, energy efficient AI datacenters to power the next wave of generative AI applications for all industries.

