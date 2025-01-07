CES 2025: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang at CES closely watched by global investors

07/01/2025

Jensen Huang’s keynote speech at CES 2025 on Monday will demonstrate why AI, powered by NVIDIA’s groundbreaking innovations, will continue to outperform and drive broader market growth this year, according to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green.

The founder and chief executive of NVIDIA, the chipmaker synonymous with AI dominance, is set to address a packed Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas at 6:20 p.m. PT on Monday.

Huang’s address will showcase NVIDIA’s role as the engine behind transformative technologies that are reshaping industries and driving economic growth.

Investors and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating announcements about the highly anticipated Blackwell family of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are poised to redefine the capabilities of AI-driven applications.

Additionally, Huang is expected to unveil a new ultra-fast graphics card designed to meet the needs of gamers, developers, and enterprises seeking high-performance solutions.

Nigel Green of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations, says: “Jensen Huang’s CES keynote is not just a tech industry highlight—it’s a defining moment for investors.

“NVIDIA’s innovations are not only reshaping industries but also driving broader economic growth and market highs.

“While some analysts remain cautious, we firmly believe AI will continue to lead market outperformance in 2025, with NVIDIA at its helm.”

The market’s enthusiasm for NVIDIA is already evident. The company’s stock delivered a staggering 239% gain in 2023, propelled by surging demand for AI applications.

While 2024 presented periods of volatility—NVIDIA shares experienced a mid-year dip of 27.5%—the company rebounded to finish the year with an impressive 171.2% annual gain.

“This resilience underscores investor confidence in NVIDIA’s ability to deliver on its ambitious roadmap,” notes Nigel Green.

“The momentum has carried into 2025, with NVIDIA’s stock climbing an additional 7.6% in the first two trading days of the year.

“Much of this excitement centers on the upcoming CES announcements, particularly the Blackwell GPUs. These processors are critical for developers working on large language models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, as well as applications in autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and enterprise solutions.”

Huang’s leadership has positioned NVIDIA as the cornerstone of the AI revolution, enabling industries to harness the full potential of machine learning, data processing, and advanced computing.

“For investors, this is more than a technology story—it’s a broader economic trend with implications for global markets.”

Nigel Green elaborates: “AI is no longer the future; it’s the now. NVIDIA’s innovations are powering the fourth industrial revolution, creating unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking investors.

“As the global economy continues to embrace AI-driven advancements, we believe that NVIDIA is likely to continue to lead the charge, delivering outsized returns and influencing broader market trends.”

CES 2025 itself underscores the ubiquity of AI in today’s technological landscape. The conference, which runs from Tuesday to Friday, features more than 3,500 exhibitors and 130,000 attendees, all focused on the latest breakthroughs.

The broader implications for markets cannot be overstated. As AI continues to integrate into every aspect of life—from personalized healthcare solutions and autonomous transportation to next-generation gaming and enterprise efficiency—the companies driving this transformation will be the key beneficiaries. NVIDIA’s dominant position in the AI ecosystem places it at the forefront of this economic shift.

Nigel Green concludes: “Huang’s CES keynote is a signal of what’s to come for investors around the world.

“As he takes the stage, the message is clear: NVIDIA’s vision and execution are not only driving the AI revolution—they’re also likely to power financial markets again in 2025.”

