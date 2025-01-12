CES 2025: Samsung redefines the standard for smart homes

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics presented its Home AI vision and redefined the meaning of home. Samsung’s booth introduced immersive future home experiences centered around the themes of Home for Efficiency, Home for Wellness, Home for Loved Ones, Home for Productivity and Home for Art — offering a comprehensive look at how AI is shaping modern living.

Samsung Newsroom explored how the company’s latest innovations are transforming everyday life with intelligent, personalized and connected solutions.

Home for Efficiency

The Home for Efficiency zone demonstrated how AI technology and SmartThings Energy streamline household tasks and energy management. Visitors were impressed by solutions that focused on energy saving and time management, fostering a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

“I feel like [SmartThings Energy features] will have a direct impact in helping me save money,” said Jay Trofe, an attendee from Denver, Pennsylvania. “This will help me greatly reduce my [utility bills], especially when I go away on vacation.”

Samsung showcased AI-powered smart appliances designed to save time and enhance efficiency. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, for example, adjusts washing and drying based on fabric type while completing both tasks — eliminating the need to move the laundry across machines. Similarly, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Combo™ learns users’ daily routines to autonomously clean floors and manage mopping through Bixby.1

Home for Loved Ones

In the Home for Loved Ones zone, visitors were introduced to AI solutions that help care for family members, pets and plants. Integrated with advanced connected sensors, SmartThings can detect incidents like falls, sending emergency alerts to pre-approved connected devices such as family members’ smartphones, TVs and Family Hub™refrigerators.

This exhibition space captured visitors’ attention by showcasing comprehensive management solutions for all household members in user’s lives including pets, children and plants. Highlights included the Galaxy SmartTag2 for tracking pet activity and detecting unusual behavior, and SmartThings-enabled features that send alerts when a baby cries or monitor and adjust the temperature and light levels to support plant care.

Home for Productivity

The Home for Productivity zone spotlighted tools for optimizing work and study powered by Galaxy AI. Visitors experienced the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Book5 Pro’s AI Select feature, enabling them to instantly search specific areas on the screen or extract text from images for quick and easy access to information.

Home for Art

In the Home for Art zone, visitors were greeted by famous works of art — presented by Samsung Art Store in collaboration with seven renowned art institutions including the Musée d’Orsay, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), The Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET), Museo Nacional del Prado, Tate, Belvedere and Art Basel. This area offered a unique cultural experience to visitors while showcasing the versatility of Samsung’s cutting-edge screens.

“This space is just breathtaking because it’s so immersive,” said Scott Mulkey, an attendee from Dallas, Texas. “You really feel like you are stepping inside the art.”

Samsung’s CES 2025 booth showcased a wide array of groundbreaking solutions under its “AI for All” vision — from energy-saving technologies to advanced care features for loved ones. Building on its commitment to advancing the intelligent home, Samsung is transforming everyday living with AI-driven innovations that prioritize safety, convenience and enjoyment to give users more time to take care of what matters most.

