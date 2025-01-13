CES 2025: Samsung unveils a new vision for displays at First Look event

Ahead of the opening of CES 2025, Samsung Electronics showcased a range of new products at First Look 2025 — underscoring its technological leadership and introducing Vision AI, a new direction for AI screens.

Vision AI: Bringing Personalized AI to the Center of Daily Life

The Vision AI Zone provided an overview of Samsung’s signature AI features, presenting technologies that transcend the traditional role of TVs to now deliver personalized experiences tailored to users’ preferences and different environments. Some of the standout features that drew a crowd included Click to Search, which retrieves information with a single click while watching content; Live Translate, which converts foreign-language content into subtitles in the user’s preferred language; and Generative Wallpaper, which uses AI to create customized digital displays.

Next-Generation Screens: Turning Everyday Life Into a Premium Experience

Also showcased were some of the latest advancements in display technology. Innovations included the HoloDisplay, a floating screen that uses 3D technology to project images in lifelike detail, and the MICRO LED Beauty Mirror, a unique form factor that provides customized beauty solutions.

Lifestyle Screens: The Intersection of Technology, Art, and Utility

Samsung also unveiled a range of lifestyle products combining aesthetic appeal with practical benefits. Highlights included The Frame and The Frame Pro, which transform everyday spaces into personal art galleries, and The Premiere 5, which sets a new standard for home cinema.

Game-Changing Monitors: Displays for Work, Play and Beyond

Samsung also presented a lineup of cutting-edge displays designed to transform personal, professional and entertainment spaces. Among them was the Odyssey gaming monitor series, offering an immersive gaming experience with its impressive refresh rate and advanced 3D technology.

Samsung’s next-generation display advancements showcased at CES 2025 go beyond technological innovation — they are thoughtfully designed with the user in mind, combining convenience, practicality and a reimagined approach to smart living. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology, refined design and personalized features, these solutions offered visitors a unique and engaging experience. Looking ahead, Samsung continues to pave the way for smarter, more convenient lifestyles.

