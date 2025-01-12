CES 2025: The coolest gadgets

Welcome to CES 2025, where tech companies are showing off their latest innovations — some more practical than others. From $60,000 transparent TVs to RGB-lit RAM sticks, this year’s show is all about pushing boundaries (and price tags). Let’s take a look at some of the most eye-catching announcements and one fashion moment.

A wearable to read your mind

Another wearable wants to be your AI bestie — this time, it’s Omi, an $89 device you wear around your neck (or, if you’re feeling bold, on your temple with medical tape). It’s always listening, ready to summarize your conversations or look up Bitcoin prices. The company’s even working on making it read your thoughts, which they say is totally sci-fi… but maybe possible in two years? Hey, at least it won’t cost you $60,000 like some other things at CES.

Security bot that will protect you with paintballs

And now for something completely different: a security camera that shoots paintballs at intruders. The PaintCam comes in four models, including one specifically for scaring off wildlife. It can even use UV paint to help police track down tagged intruders. The company calls this ‘Safety Simplified’ because nothing says simple like a home security system that doubles as a paintball gun.

Jensen Huang’s new leather jacket

Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang walked onto the CES stage for his keynote in his signature style — a sleek black leather jacket. But this wasn’t just any jacket — it was a new $8,990 Tom Ford number with an embossed crocodile pattern. During the presentation, he even asked the audience if they liked his latest look.

It’s similar — both in looks and cost — to one he wore at another tech conference in 2024. But hey, when you run a company worth $3.44 trillion, why not have a new jacket for every event?

Colorful DRAM

Nvidia’s chief executive wasn’t the only one sporting a new look at CES — Corsair is bringing their Custom Lab creativity to DRAM sticks. They’ve got eight designs, including delicate cherry blossom and futuristic sci-fi light patterns, available in black, white, or gray. These aren’t just DRAM modules with a pretty paint job — they’re still high-performance memory. Looks like your PC’s memory is ready for its fashion moment.

A $1,900 smart ring

Ultrahuman unveiled a smart ring in 18-karat gold for $1,900 (or $2,200 if you prefer platinum). At a time when other wearables like Humane’s AI Pin are struggling to find their footing, Ultrahuman is betting that luxury shoppers want their health tracking to come with a designer price tag. Functionally, it’s identical to their $350 Ring Air — but hey, at least this one’s named after desert dunes and comes with a lifetime subscription.

A gaming chair that can blast you with hot or cold air

Razer has a new take on gaming comfort — their prototype gaming chair can blast you with hot or cold air. And because this is Razer at CES, of course, this temperature-controlled chair needed a dramatic name: Project Arielle. The chair uses a bladeless fan system that can cool you down during intense gaming sessions or warm you up on chilly days.

Unlike most of Razer’s wild CES concepts (remember that fold-out triple-screen laptop?), this one actually seems practical, if a little decadent. Though you’ll have to stay plugged in — spinning 360 degrees will turn you into a power cable mummy.

AI agents that can roast you (or cheer you on) while gaming

Now AI wants to be your gaming buddy — or your worst critic. Inworld AI and Streamlabs (LOGI) are cooking up an ‘Intelligent Streaming Assistant’ that can hype up your Fortnite victories or, presumably, roast your building skills. It’ll even trigger special effects when you do something impressive, though based on the demo, it looks about as natural as a robot trying to do stand-up comedy.

Want a sassy AI cohost commenting on your gameplay? Coming to Streamlabs later this year, your mileage may vary depending on your gaming and how able you can handle some heckling.

A lamp that doubles as a smart garden

LG is bringing together two things we never knew we needed combined: a smart lamp and an indoor garden. Their new floor-standing light doubles as a plant sanctuary, with LED lighting that can both nurture your greenery and set the mood. It’s got a clever shelf in the middle for growing up to twenty plants, and a built-in watering system that knows exactly what your leafy friends need.

Finally, a smart home gadget that might actually make your home feel more alive — though, like many of LG’s coolest innovations revealed at CES, there’s no guarantee it’ll make it to stores near you any time soon.

Check your temp? Nah, check your hormones

Tired of just tracking your steps and sleep? The Hormometer wants you to check your hormones, too. It’s a simple stick that uses your saliva and phone camera to measure stress and reproductive hormones like cortisol and progesterone.

At $8 a month, it’s way cheaper than traditional lab tests — though experts are raising eyebrows at the whole ‘hormone balancing’ trend it’s riding. Still, for anyone dealing with actual hormone-related health issues, having lab-quality results without the lab visit could be a game-changer.

