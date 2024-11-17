CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree : Linxens among the winners

17/11/2024

Linxens, global leader in component-based solutions, announces its recognition as a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, the world’s most powerful technology event, taking place Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV. At CES, Linxens will showcase its award-winning product and other innovative solutions.

Linxens’ award-winning product, the Satellite Sticker, represents a breakthrough in autonomous tracking and data collection. Using a secure satellite communication protocol and the most advanced energy harvesting technology, the Satellite Sticker enables users to accurately track the location of a device anywhere in the world. This fully energy-independent, flexible and reusable device is easy to deploy, making it a unique tracking solution in terms of sustainability and coverage.

“I am very proud that Linxens has been honored with this innovation award,” said Arnaud Brunetière, CEO of the Linxens Group. “CES is an opportunity to showcase the hard work of our engineers, researchers, and innovators. This award highlights their commitment to create technology that anticipates our customers’ needs and addresses the challenges of tomorrow.”

“With this autonomous solution, we are directly addressing the logistics industry’s need for sustainable traceability tools. The Satellite Sticker helps to reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and unlocks new data analysis possibilities that are essential for informed decision-making”, said Quentin Prêtet, Vice President of Linxens IoT Solutions.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. A panel of expert judges selects winners in a multitude of 33 product categories.

