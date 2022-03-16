Charles Hoskinson, founder of cardano, confirmed as keynote speaker at Blockchain Africa Conference 2022

Por staff

16/03/2022

Charles Hoskinson is a definite drawing card for any blockchain industry event. Bitcoin Events is therefore very excited to have the Founder of Cardano, and the Founder and CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), return to the Blockchain Africa Conference as a Keynote Speaker. Charles will be discussing IOHK’s projects using the Cardano blockchain on the African continent. He has previously spoken about the enormous opportunities for blockchain technology implementation in Africa, and IOHK’s partnerships with several African governments to onboard students and citizens onto the Cardano platform for a real-world blockchain implementation.

Charles has supported and funded blockchain research labs worldwide, including the University of Edinburgh, Tokyo Institute of Technology and the University of Wyoming. He has a profound commitment to the industry and has been instrumental in changing people’s perceptions about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Bitcoin Events’ flagship event, Blockchain Africa Conference 2022, is scheduled to take place virtually in less than 3 days, on 17-18 March 2022. The conference will be the 8th in the highly acclaimed series and is expected to assemble 2 000+ attendees from 50+ countries, including investors, start-ups, enthusiasts, developers, corporations, policymakers and regulators.

The Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 (BAC2022) will be focusing on the opportunities and use cases that blockchain technology presents to both Africa and the rest of the world. Over the years, the conference themes have evolved and aligned with the global adoption of blockchain technology: ‘Moving Africa Forward’, ‘Beyond the Hype’, ‘From Hype to Mainstream’, and now ‘Ready for Business?’

Discussions at the conference will include:

What is the state of blockchain technology in enterprise adoption, and what’s next?

How is blockchain technology unlocking the value of livestock in Africa?

Are cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology the next generation of cross-border payments in Africa?

What is the value of self-sovereign identity to organisations and citizens in a South African context?

Smart contracts can redefine business and are one of the biggest reasons people are excited about blockchain technology and investing in cryptocurrency. Which smart-contract platforms are ahead of the rest, and why?

What opportunities exist, and how can blockchain-based gaming be used as a tool for empowerment in Africa?

In an uncertain regulatory environment, a staggering $32.8 billion was invested into crypto and blockchain technology businesses in 2021. Is this set to continue, and what type of businesses are gaining traction?

Nigeria recently became the first African country to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. What does the future look like for CBDCs on the continent?

Regulation and compliance: What type of digital asset regulation do we see globally, and what is the impact of regulation on the industry?

The conference’s Premier Sponsors are Blockchain.com, DafriBank and Klever Finance. Diamond Sponsors are AmaZix, Amber Group, Huobi Global, BNB Chain and Metis.

Luno, AltcoinTrader, Tacen, CryptoCurrencyWire, QuidPro and The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) are Gold Sponsors of the conference.

The Blockchain Africa Conference 2022 promises to be an action-packed 2 days of innovative discussions and networking. The conference is an opportunity to connect and network with some of the most influential figures and organisations within the African and global blockchain ecosystem.

Africa is a continent with a very young population, high mobile connection penetration, and well-established infrastructure. These, amongst others, are the driving forces accelerating the adoption of blockchain and digital currencies on the continent.

The Blockchain Africa Conference is a valuable opportunity to connect to and learn more about the African blockchain ecosystem.

The event will bring together 2 000+ attendees from 50+ countries, 50+ speakers, and 25+ sessions. For more information on the Blockchain Africa Conference 2022, visit blockchainafrica.co

To register and claim your FREE ticket, click here.