Check Point to acquire Perimeter 81, for approx. $490M

Por staff

16/08/2023

Check Point Software Technologies, a San Carlos, CA-based provider of cyber security solutions, acquired Perimeter 81, a New York-based Security Service Edge (SSE) company.

The amount of the deal was approx. $490M. Thes acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Check Point intends to leverage Perimeter 81´s capabilities and integrate them into its architecture to deliver a unified security solution across the network, cloud, and remote users, powered by industry leading threat prevention.

Led by Amit Bareket, CEO, Perimeter 81 delivers a converged network and security platform which connects all users, in the office or remote, to all corporate resources, located on-prem or in the cloud. Fully delivered as a cloud-native service and managed from a unified console, it enables any business to build a secure corporate network over a private and owned global backbone, without any hardware and within minutes. Its solution is used by more than 3,000 customers and partners that are among the world’s managed service providers, and channel resellers. The company has a team of over 200 employees.

Led by CEO Gil Shwed, Check Point Software Technologies is a provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Its portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with a catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Its product, Infinity, comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments:

– Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management

– Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite.

– Check Point Harmony, for remote users

– Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds

Source: FinSMEs

