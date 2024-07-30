China and 26 African countries agree to strengthen partnerships in digital field

Por staff

30/07/2024

African participants at the Forum on China, Africa Digital Cooperation were hosted Monday (Jul. 29) by the Chinese ministry of Industry and Information Technology in Beijing.

Senegal’s minister of telecommunications looked forward to the changes scheduled over the next three years.

“This digital cooperation between China and Africa is win-win, and will bring benefits to our countries, the African continent and China through the setting up of innovative infrastructures,” Alioune Sall said.

The parties jointly issued an action plan which includes the implementation of 10 digital transformation demonstration projects and the training of at least 1,000 professionals in the digital field.

This initiative aims to strengthen partnerships in digital policy, infrastructure, cutting-edge innovation, digital transformation, security, and talent nurturing over the next three years.

In recent years, China has struck digital cooperation deals with numerous African governments.

According to the China Academy of ICTs, Chinese firms are involved in bolstering network infrastructures on the continent, benefiting over 900 million people.

These include the deployment of undersea cables by Chinese companies and the lanch of data centers.

Source: Africa News

