China targets mobile IoT connection hike

14/09/2024

China initiated moves to increase the use of mobile IoT in automotive, healthcare and smart home settings to advance digital transformation along with uncovering fresh industrialisation options.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology unveiled a plan to up mobile IoT development, with goals around improving the sector’s supply chains, innovation capabilities and industrial value.

China aims to have in excess of 3.6 billion mobile IoT terminal connections by 2027 through plans to back the establishment of at least five related industrial clusters.

The nation also intends to set up more than ten mobile IoT industry demonstration bases.

Mobile IoT connections stood at 2.6 billion at end-July, accounting for 59 per cent of its total terminal connections, the Ministry stated.

China intends to strengthen “the foundational IoT network”, enhance its industrial innovation capacity, boost “the integrated application of smart technologies” and create a “favourable development environment”, the Ministry stated.

The nation envisages employing mobile IoT to monitor manual or automated driving, along with providing information exchange, “complex environment perception and intelligent decision-making”.

