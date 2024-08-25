Chirp partners with PowerPod to improve EV charging infrastructure

25/08/2024

Decentralized telecommunications network Chirp is proud to announce its partnership with decentralized electric vehicle (EV) charging network PowerPod to provide connectivity for its ecosystem of devices.

Through its proprietary hardware, PowerPod allows EV owners to connect their charging infrastructure to the internet – a feature not available in early-stage charging systems. This unlocks a variety of use cases, including the ability for users to share and monetize their charging stations while earning rewards through the platform’s native utility token, $PT.

This partnership will see PowerPod utilize Chirp’s global IoT SIM cards to connect its charging devices, while Chirp’s satellite network will provide uninterrupted connectivity in remote regions.

Chirp will also process and store data from PowerPod’s charging stations, such as electricity consumption and power usage, and make it accessible in a user-friendly interface. This will provide PowerPod’s users with actionable insights to optimize their charging and energy management. They will also be able to enrich their EV experience with smart IoT devices that track driving patterns and are compatible with Chirp’s IoT ecosystem.

Tim Kravchunovsky, CEO and Founder of Chirp, says: “DePIN isn’t just about connecting the world with the help of blockchain technology, it’s also about improving the lives of ordinary people and helping to create a more sustainable future. Our vision aligns with PowerPod’s mission to improve EV charging infrastructure, powering the greener transport revolution in regions that have historically relied heavily on combustion engines.”

In the future, Chirp plans to co-develop IoT-enhanced charging products together with PowerPod, such as charging batteries with integrated smart IoT devices to provide users with seamless access to data analytics.

Ting, Founder of PowerPod, adds: “Solid partnerships have been the cornerstone of our growth strategy and we’re excited to add Chirp to this list. Chirp’s global IoT network is exactly what we need to offer a smooth user experience and encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles in our target regions.”

Recently, PowerPod joined forces with smart app Mamotor to expand into Southeast Asia’s electric motorcycle market with an innovative battery-swapping solution that helps significantly increase the range of these EVs. Southeast Asia is the largest motorcycle market globally alongside India, and the EV two-wheeler market in the region is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50%.

