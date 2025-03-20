ClearGrid emerges from stealth with $10M to transform debt collection, starting with MENA

Por staff

20/03/2025

Debt collection in MENA is stuck in the past – a fragmented landscape of manual processes, aggressive tactics, and poor outcomes that costs lenders billions while punishing borrowers. As the region’s $500 billion consumer lending market surges and consumer protection regulations tighten, traditional collection methods cannot deliver the reliable capital flows needed to maintain harmony in financial ecosystems.Today,ClearGrid announces its launch from stealth with $10M in funding to build the first modern debt collection infrastructure for the digital age, turning what was once a liability into a competitive advantage that

reinforces the financial foundation of the entire MENA region.

The funding comes across two rounds, with the pre-seed round co-led by Raed Ventures and Beco Capital, and the seed round co-led by Nuwa Capital and Raed Ventures. Additional institutional investors include Aramco’s Waed Ventures, KBW Ventures, Sharaka, 9yards Capital, Protagonist, BYLD, Eirad Holdings, Endeavor Catalyst, and Wamda Capital. The round also attracted marquee angel investors*.

The company was founded by Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud, Mohammad Al Zaben, and Mohammad Al Khalili, who recognized that at its core, debt collection is fundamentally an information and coordination problem. After encountering these challenges firsthand in their careers, they set out to replace aggressive tactics with data-driven, compassionate solutions that work better for both sides of the equation – creating the equilibrium necessary for healthy economic growth.

Co-Founder & CEO, Mohammed Al Zaben, said: “Collections should be an extension of good lending—not an afterthought. At ClearGrid, we’re reimagining debt resolution from the ground up, giving lenders the intelligence and tools they need to recover capital effectively while creating better outcomes for borrowers.”

ClearGrid offers an AI-powered collections platform that automates every step of the recovery process – from borrower engagement to negotiations – helping lenders scale while providing a better borrower experience. By combining AI, self-service tools, and omni-channel outreach, ClearGrid reduces resolution times and increases recovery rates.

Since its launch in 2024, ClearGrid has managed hundreds of millions in debt portfolios and secured partnerships with the largest fintech players in the Middle East and leading MENA banks. The company has signed over 10 major enterprise clients and built a robust pipeline for 2025, which includes expanding revenue in the UAE and entering the KSA market. Perhaps most impressive, ClearGrid has achieved profitability for its UAE operation within just a year of launch, though the company remains focused on scaling rather than profitability at this stage.

ClearGrid’s impact has been transformative. A major UAE bank doubled borrower engagement, leading to a 30% improvement in recovery rates. Leveraging ClearGrid’s AI-powered automation, a leading BNPL provider saw its early-stage debt resolution fully automated—with 95% of cases handled without human intervention—resulting in a doubling of performance and an outstanding 4.8/5 CSAT score. Beyond the numbers, borrowers who previously ignored traditional collection calls have started engaging when they feel their voice is heard and offered better options, like, principal waivers and flexible repayment plans. This improved borrower-lender dynamic builds economic confidence, reduces financial stress, and supports the stable credit markets that power economic development.

Co-Founder & Chairman of ClearGrid KSA, Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud, said: “Financial systems must evolve with the digital world. Debt resolution should be a bridge to stability, not a roadblock. At ClearGrid, we’re redefining collections with a data-driven, technology-first approach that strengthens trust, ensuring credit fuels growth not distress. This is just the first step in building the infrastructure for the future of debt resolution.”

As digital lending accelerates across the MENA region, the need for efficient, technology-driven collections solutions grows. Lenders are seeking ways to improve borrower experiences and gain insights from data – a demand that ClearGrid is uniquely positioned to meet. While legacy collection agencies remain stuck in old models with manual outreach and poor borrower experiences, ClearGrid’s AI-driven approach is faster, smarter, and delivers a fundamentally better experience.

Founding Partner at Raed Ventures, Omar Majdouie, said: “ClearGrid is tackling a critical pain point in the MENA debt collection industry with a truly innovative approach. Their AI-powered platform not only drives significant operational efficiencies for lenders but also fosters a more positive and sustainable relationship with borrowers. This balance is essential for the healthy growth of the region’s digital lending landscape, and we’re excited to support their mission to modernize collections and drive financial inclusion across the region.”

Founding Partner at Nuwa Capital, Khaled Talhouni, said: “We invest in founders who see inefficiencies as opportunities for reinvention. Khalid, Mohammad, and Mohammed are doing exactly that with ClearGrid—turning debt resolution from a fragmented, outdated process into a unique commercial opportunity. By leveraging AI and automation, they are not just improving collections but fundamentally reshaping how lenders engage with borrowers, setting a new standard for the industry.”

Looking ahead, ClearGrid’s vision extends far beyond its current offerings to tackle wider challenges in the lending life cycle. The company plans to build cutting-edge collections systems leveraging AI and machine learning, develop a comprehensive enterprise platform for early risk detection and credit orchestration, and unlock new revenue streams through alternative risk assessments, AI-powered debt counseling, and debt consolidation. This ambitious roadmap positions ClearGrid not just as a collections solution, but as the foundation for a more transparent, efficient financial system across MENA and beyond.

*List of angels: Anu Hariharan (Avra), Jason Gardner (Marqeta), Bjorn Wagner (Parity Technologies), Amjad Masad (Replit), Vinay Menda (Blank Street), Justin Kan (Twitch), Mohammed Ballout (Kitopi), Sultan Olayan, Ahmed Alenazi (Barq), Ahmed Hamdan (Unifonic), and additional founders from the US and MENA.

See more: Motion Ventures new US$100 will be largest-ever maritime tech fund

See more: Forecast for weaker weather service: Americans will die, businesses will lose billions

See more. Google agrees its largest deal in $32B buyout