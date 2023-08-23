Clevon’s T-Mobile powered autonomous delivery robot fleet zooms into smart city Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners – one of the nation’s first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced Clevon, a global autonomous delivery leader, is joining the city’s Curiosity Lab ecosystem. The company’s autonomous robot carriers (ARCs), powered by T-Mobile connectivity, are designed to collect orders at warehouses, retail stores, dark stores and micro fulfillment centers, and then deliver those goods to people and businesses around the city.

“It was only fitting to bring our second major operation here in the United States to one of the most advanced smart city environments in the world at Peachtree Corners,” said Sander Sebastian Agur, Clevon’s Chief Executive Officer. “A future-forward environment like this – complete with city-owned smart infrastructure, T-Mobile’s best-in-class network and opportunities to interact with connected vehicles and people and businesses – is invaluable to our continued efforts to optimize autonomous robot carrier operation, including how they will navigate through real-world situations.”

Clevon’s fully electric ARCs have customizable configurations, to fulfill a multitude of business needs and offer an efficient and timely customer delivery experience. The robots can reduce failed deliveries, carbon emissions, cost of delivery per customer and stolen packages. Clevon brings a secure and on-demand and extremely energy-efficient delivery service that has proven itself in all-weather conditions on multiple continents.

“We’re proud to have adopted some of the world’s most advanced emerging technologies here in Peachtree Corners, and we’re delighted to continue that tradition by welcoming Clevon and their autonomous robot carriers to our community,” said Brandon Branham, Curiosity Lab Executive Director. “From a city perspective, we are always looking to improve our residents’ everyday lives with exciting new technologies. Showcasing how robotic solutions can help enhance package delivery operations while reducing congestion and emissions gives us a further peek into a brighter future.”

Clevon’s ARCs operate on U.S. public roadways and are purpose-built for delivering multiple shipments during a single trip. The driving system includes redundant perception technologies and leverages T-Mobile’s IoT solutions. As part of the Curiosity Lab smart city ecosystem, Clevon will also be exploring live testing for 5G adoption in partnership with T-Mobile. Clevon provides reliable, efficient and safe last-mile services.

“As Clevon’s preferred wireless provider in the U.S., we’re thrilled to help them advance their Autonomous Driving System and remote monitoring systems in a real-world environment,” said Dave Bezzant, Vice President, T-Mobile for Government. “We are proud to be supporting Clevon in this greater mission to create more sustainable and efficient delivery solutions.”

