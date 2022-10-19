Cloud and software vendors join the prestigious lineup for the Canalys Forums 2022

Por staff

The Canalys Forums 2022 will host a prestigious lineup of top global tech vendors. HP and Lenovo return to the events at the very top level as platinum sponsors, demonstrating their consistent commitment to the channel community across the globe. And, as usual, this year some of the world’s most prominent cloud and software vendors are preparing to join them and engage the channel ecosystem.

Companies such as Microsoft, HPE, Citrix, Salesforce, Trend Micro, Nutanix, Cradlepoint, Appian, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM, N-Able, Trellix, F5, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec by Broadcom Software, Skyhigh Security, GoTo, Allbound, Cloudian, Cirrus Data, Exclaimer, and eSentire are among the sponsors of the events in Barcelona and Singapore. They are joined by the powerful presence of Schneider Electric, AMD, Dell Technologies, Vertiv, Acer, Eaton, Intel, Dynabook, Fujitsu, Hitachi, ipScape, Juniper, NetApp, StarTech.com and Nerdio. The list of sponsors represents record support for the largest independent channel events in EMEA and APAC.

Many of the largest distributors and aggregators, resellers, software licensing partners and MSPs are attending the hybrid events. The EMEA live event is sold out but virtual tickets are still available for the conference for channel partners. Sponsorships are still available for vendors that wish to engage, recruit and communicate with the audience of senior channel decision-makers.

As the channel community comes together, the Canalys Forums 2022 will address the rapidly shifting market and channel dynamics as customers adopt software technologies to support digital transformation, hybrid work and cybersecurity. Alastair Edwards, Canalys Chief Analyst commented: “Cloud and software vendors are increasing their dependence on channel partnerships in the face of increased IT complexity, a critical lack of customer skills, and pressures to cut costs. Partners are needed more than ever to design, implement, integrate and manage these complex software environments across cloud, on-premises and edge.”

Canalys channels research shows that ecosystems of partners are becoming critical to delivering complete solutions, bringing together pools of specialist expertise and unique value. Edwards added: “The shift by the industry towards subscriptions and SaaS requires partners to support customers across contract lifecycles. And as marketplaces gain momentum as a route to market for thousands of ISVs, customers are turning to partners for advice, deployment and managed services. These new models require joint innovation and collaboration between vendors, distributors, MSPs and channel partners.” The Canalys Forums bring together these communities in a unique networking environment to address these opportunities.

It is one of the key goals of Canalys Forums to ignite growth opportunities for vendors and their partners in an independent setting that prioritizes the channel. The key to this is to SPARK impactful conversations and industry connections based on the unique insights of our world-renowned analysts and the content we provide. Canalys Forums Keynotes and Expert Hubs in 2022 will focus on relevant industry topics ranging from Partner Ecosystems and Digital Partner Marketing to Cybersecurity and MSPs. Vendors, partners, and distributors will hold meaningful discussions to help attendees maintain their SPARK and stay invigorated as our industry faces rapid change and new challenges in the coming years.

The Canalys Forums, the most important independent channel events in the world, are celebrating their fifteenth year in EMEA and tenth year in APAC. This year’s events will be held in Barcelona from 18 to 20 October and in Singapore from 15 to 17 November. Channel partners wishing to attend can sign-up for a complimentary virtual ticket.

Save the dates

EMEA: 18 – 20 October | APAC: 15 – 17 November