Cogniteam Raises $4.2M in Funding

Por staff

24/10/2021

Cogniteam, a Petach Tikva, Israel-based advanced robotics AI software development company, raised $4.2m in funding.

The round was led by Seabarn Management’s Founder and CEO Andrew Owens joined by an investment group from the UK-based Panthera private office.

The company intends to use the funds to finalize the last parts of the technology and bring product to market.

Led by Dr. Yehuda Elmaliah, CEO, Cogniteam has developed an AI, cloud-based robot programming and automation system, for the development, maintenance, control, and deployment of robots and fleets.

The cloud-based robotics operating system, based on technology proven in field-tested robots that Cogniteam has developed over the past 11 years, aims to save businesses thousands of hours of programming and testing time. This platform is open to companies and individuals who want to develop robots based on pre-built customizable software packages. The software incorporates the use of spatial awareness tools, obstacle avoidance, and other advanced navigational features into modern robots.

The company has served partners such as Mitsubishi, Intel, ADLINK, AAEON, and others.