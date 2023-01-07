CoinList adopts orchestration platform

07/01/2023

CoinList is a leading crypto launchpad and trading platform that connects the best new projects in crypto with high quality early adopters of their products. It has a growing global community of more than four million active users.

CoinList was looking for a single solution to automate their entire compliance and onboarding strategy; including multi-jurisdiction KYC/KYB checks, fraud detection and AML screening, coupled with case management across the entire customer lifecycle.

RiskNarrative™ is used by a range of different industry sectors to confidently onboard customers, detect fraud and identify risk, including banks, lenders and crypto asset and gaming providers.

With their customer base rapidly expanding across borders, CoinList needed to navigate a multitude of differing global regulatory requirements. They required a solution that would deliver a low-friction customer journey, whilst ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations and providing agility and scalability to enter new markets.

In selecting the RiskNarrative platform, CoinList gains access to a full suite of proven and trusted data and technology. RiskNarrative’s orchestration capabilities will allow the platform to remain compliant whilst onboarding new customers faster and more efficiently, without compromising on risk.

“RiskNarrative has significantly simplified our customer onboarding journey, and they continue to work closely with us to ensure their product is meeting our needs in the ever-changing landscape of regulatory compliance” said Sheynel Smith, Chief Compliance Officer at CoinList. “We look forward to them playing an integral role as our company continues to grow and scale.”

“We are thrilled to support CoinList with their global customer onboarding and wider fraud and financial crime compliance strategy” said Marc Temple, Global Development Director at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “In an industry where remaining agile to meet multi-jurisdictional and regulatory obligations is key, we believe that together we can deliver a best-in-class, frictionless experience for CoinList’s customers, whilst remaining vigilant and mitigating risk.”