Cómo se prepara American Express para entrar al metaverso

AMERICAN EXPRESS has filed 7 trademark applications for its logos and

▶️AMERICAN EXPRESS

▶️AMEX

▶️CENTURION

▶️SHOP SMALL

▶️MEMBERSHIP REWARDS



Indicating plans to offer

✅NFT backed multimedia

✅Cryptocurrency services

✅Virtual banking + exchange services#NFTs #Metaverse #web3 pic.twitter.com/g06qSTUDYH