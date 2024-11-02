Console Connect launches open-source solution to accelerate common API frameworks

Por staff

02/11/2024

At the 2024 Global NaaS Event,Console Connect, the on-demand platform and global automated network for intelligent data movement, has launched an open-source solution to help developers accelerate their adoption of standards-based APIs, such as MEF’s LSO Sonata APIs.



The Console Connect LSO API Adaptor, which is now accessible via GitHub, is a significant step forward in the ICT industry’s efforts to align to common API frameworks that deliver end-to-end business automation of services.

According to research by MEF, over 160 service providers worldwide are in some stage of the LSO Sonata adoption lifecycle. Console Connect’s LSO API Adaptor invites service providers to fast track their move to standards-based APIs without investing additional code or compromising any existing workloads or integrations.



By becoming MEF LSO compliant, ICT service providers open up new opportunities for operational interactions between buyers and sellers, thereby enabling new revenue streams and driving greater value for customers.



“API standardisation has the power to change the future of the ICT service provider industry and help developers access networks universally. APIs are part of our company DNA and this new solution demonstrates our commitment to helping developers within the service provider sector accelerate their API integrations and align with industry standards more quickly and efficiently,” said Paul Gampe, CTO, Console Connect.

It is estimated that the network API market could be worth up to $300 billion in connectivity and edge computing related revenue for service providers over the next five to seven years.



Network APIs such as those offered by Console Connect help facilitate dynamic management of network resources, enhancing inventory, quotations and orders through standardised API calls.



By integrating with Console Connect via API, businesses are able to instantly reach over 1,000 data centre locations worldwide, leveraging private high-performance infrastructure.

Additional information:

The MEF LSO Framework describes the interface reference points for LSO APIs that are required to automate business process functions between ecosystem partners and operational functions between and within network service providers.

Console Connect is one of a select few Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platforms that is fully MEF compliant. Alongside the launch of the API Adaptor, Console Connect is now providing project management and technical support for API integrations, following a risk-free, two-phase (discovery and implementation) approach.



Console Connect is Diamond Sponsor of the 2024 MEF GNE Event, which will include keynote presentations by Console Connect CEO, Marc Halbfinger, and CTO, Paul Gampe.



Console Connect is also running a NaaS Pre-Accelerator programme, called Clear Shadow, at the event, focusing on the adoption of LSO Sonata APIs for BSS/OSS automation. All MEF members are welcome to join the programme in order to contribute to the open-source project.

See more: MEF reports significant momentum in LSO API adoption and innovation

See more: MEF introduces new membership framework to expand participation in the Network-as-a-Service ecosystem

See more: MEF releases 2025 NaaS Industry Blueprint to accelerate innovation across automated ecosystem