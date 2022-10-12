Construction begins on Edinburgh Technopole lab for startups

Por staff

12/10/2022

London-headquartered scientific property developer Pioneer Group has announced that work has begun on a 20,000-square-foot lab space in Edinburgh for startups and blue-chip companies.

The new lab will help make up Pioneer Group’s Technopole science park, a 126-acre campus located in the Scottish capital. Pioneer’s presence in the city following the construction of the lab will grow to 238,000 square feet.

Construction of the Edinburgh lab will support 45 new jobs and once completed, will create 150 further jobs for the building’s occupier, Pioneer said.

The lab will provide lab space that is important for the growth of life science startups and scaleups in the region, helping to drive the scientific economy in the area.

“Providing suitable accommodation for scale-ups is crucial. Modern biotechs have high standards for lab space and amenities, but crucially they demand proximity to leading institutions for collaboration and to support hiring the best and brightest talent.,” said John Mackenzie, Scottish director at Pioneer Group.

“To truly capture the full potential of Scotland’s life sciences sector though, it is up to developers and operators, such as ourselves, to deliver the physical real estate that will help the unicorns of tomorrow scale today, and which is why we’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country.”

The life sciences cluster in the Oxford and Cambridge area, often considered among the most developed and significant in the world, is reportedly at risk of growth stagnation due to limited lab space not meeting the demand.

Source: UKtech