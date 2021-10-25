ConveGenius raises US$5M in Pre-Series A Funding

25/10/2021

ConveGenius, a Noida, India-based edtech startup, raised US$5M in Pre-Series A funding.

The round was led by BAce Capital, Heritas Capital and 3Lines Venture Capital as well as existing investor, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Led by Jairaj Bhattacharya, CEO, ConveGenius provides a tailor-fit EdTech solution that offers an adaptive Whatsapp-based learning system for K-12 students from lower tier cities, who has been deeply affected by school closures amidst the COVID pandemic.



The company intends to use the funds to expand its products on Whatsapp ecosystem and other Conversational AI based channels beyond EdTech, to service more customers across different verticals and allow developers to launch their solutions on the platform.

ConveGenius will also continue to strengthen its AI / ML capabilities and is currently in advanced talks with multiple businesses to deliver sector-focused solutions to over 500 million users currently active on different chat platforms.



Source: FinSMEs