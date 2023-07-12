Core12 Technologies: Empowering businesses with next-level technology solutions

Sobo IT, the trusted name in the technology industry for over a decade, is proud to unveil its transformative rebranding as Core12 Technologies /dba Core12. This exciting evolution reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled services and solidifies our distinct identity within the OneSobo family of companies.



Since its inception in 2009, Sobo IT has grown into a prominent Technology Service Provider, offering a comprehensive suite of consultative services. Today, as Core12, we redefine the landscape of technological solutions by focusing on the twelve technologies that power today’s modern business.



Core12 introduces an elevated standard of excellence in the following areas:

Cloud Computing and Private Cloud Solutions: Navigate and leverage cloud technology with our tailored solutions, including a custom-built private cloud to enhance your operations’ scalability. Data and Infrastructure Security: With advanced strategies for data backup, recovery, and network security, we ensure the safeguarding of your data, a secure digital environment, and the mitigation of IT infrastructure risks. IT Support and Consulting: Benefit from prompt technical helpdesk support, insightful IT consulting, and efficient project management to minimize downtime and guide your technology initiatives. Procurement and Unified Communications: Streamline technology acquisitions with strategic procurement services and enhance business efficiency through unified communications, including VoIP telephony. Mobile and Collaborative Technology Management: Securely manage mobile devices within your organization and transform your collaboration spaces with our state-of-the-art technology and support. Connectivity and Maintenance: Maintain reliable connectivity with our structured cabling solutions and proactively monitor and maintain your IT infrastructure for optimal performance.



As we transition to Core12, our unwavering commitment to our core values remains unaltered:



People First: We place our clients and our people at the heart of everything we do, ensuring their success is our utmost priority.

Find the Solution: Our team of experts goes above and beyond to find innovative and tailored solutions to address each client’s unique challenges.

Do the Right Thing: We uphold the highest ethical standards, acting with integrity and transparency in all our interactions.



“To our valued clients, partners, employees, leaders and stakeholders, we assure you that the transition from Sobo IT to Core12 will have a positive impact on your experiences. We remain fully dedicated to delivering exceptional service and unwavering support. Our existing service offerings will continue without any changes, and we are excited to introduce a streamlined product catalog that eliminates overage charges, providing you with enhanced transparency and cost efficiency.” – Robert Burke, Founder & Chairman



Core12 offers a host of remarkable features and benefits to our clients and the market, including:

Upfront and Consistent Pricing: Enjoy transparency and predictability with our straightforward pricing model, ensuring no surprises along the way. Dedicated Technical Account Managers: Experience personalized attention and direct access to experts who understand your unique needs. First-Call Resolution for Support Requests: Our highly skilled support team is committed to resolving your issues promptly and efficiently. Committed Project Leaders and Solution Architects: Benefit from dedicated project management and expert guidance at every stage of your technology projects. Putting Service Back into Client Service: Our relentless focus on client satisfaction ensures that you receive exceptional care and attention at every touchpoint.



