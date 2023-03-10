Countries with the highest number of Bitcoin ATMs revealed

The United States ranks as the most Bitcoin-obsessed county in the world, according to a new study analyzing Bitcoin ATM’s per country.

Cryptocurrency betting experts cryptobetting.org obtained data on how many Bitcoin ATM’s there were per country after finding that Bitcoin reigns supreme as the most popular Cryptocurrency.

1. United States – 33,656.

The United States has become a leading hub for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. One major indicator of this is the fact that the US boasts the most Bitcoin ATMs in the world, with a total of 33,656 machines scattered across the country. These ATMs allow individuals to easily buy and sell Bitcoin for cash, making the cryptocurrency more accessible to the general public. The increasing popularity of Bitcoin and other digital currencies has led to the growth of the cryptocurrency industry in the US, with many companies and financial institutions investing in this emerging technology. As the crypto market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the US adapts and shapes this new financial landscape.

2. Canada – 2,645.

Canada has emerged as a prominent player in the world of cryptocurrency, with a growing number of individuals and businesses investing in Bitcoin and other digital currencies. One indicator of this trend is the fact that Canada currently has the second-highest number of Bitcoin ATMs in the world, with a total of 2,645 machines operating across the country.

3. Spain – 272.

Spain has made significant strides in the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in recent years. The country currently has a total of 272 Bitcoin ATMs, which is the third-highest number of Bitcoin ATMs in the world. Interestingly, Spain also has the highest number of Bitcoin ATMs in comparison to other countries in the European Union. These machines allow individuals to buy and sell Bitcoin with ease, and have contributed to the growth of the cryptocurrency market in Spain. With increasing interest in Bitcoin and other digital currencies, it will be interesting to see how Spain continues to innovate and evolve in this space.

4. Australia – 251.

Australia has become a prominent player in the global cryptocurrency market, with a growing number of individuals and businesses investing in digital currencies such as Bitcoin. The country currently has a total of 251 Bitcoin ATMs, making it the fourth highest country in the world in terms of Bitcoin ATM installations. These ATMs allow Australians to easily purchase and sell Bitcoin for cash, providing a more accessible and convenient option for those looking to invest in the digital currency. As the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continues to grow in Australia and around the world.

5. Poland – 225.

Poland has emerged as a growing player in the world of cryptocurrency, with an increasing number of individuals and businesses investing in Bitcoin and other digital currencies. As a testament to this trend, Poland currently has a total of 225 Bitcoin ATMs, making it the fifth highest country in the world in terms of Bitcoin ATM installations. With the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in Poland and around the world, it will be interesting to see how the country continues to shape and innovate in this emerging financial space.

Where do the other countries place on the list?

El Salvador places sixth on the list and is the one of two countries in the world where Bitcoin is legal tender, rounding out the top ten is the Switzerland, Romania, Hong Kong and Austria.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for cryptobetting.org said: “Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency across the world, this piece places different metrics together to show where in the globe bitcoin there is the highest interest in Bitcoin. While it was expected that the United States would place first. It’s interesting to see that El Salvador places sixth. This can be explained by the fact that Bitcoin is legal tender. This list shows diversity, with countries from different continents placing on the list showing Bitcoin’s interest is global.”

