Crédit Coopératif has signed a memorandum of understanding with Orange regarding a possible acquisition of the fintech Anytime

“To achieve its growth ambitions by 2030, Crédit Coopératif aims to strengthen its digital offering, particularly for its small and medium-sized association clients. Anytime offers simple and innovative services that perfectly meet the new needs of this clientele,” explains Pascal Pouyet, CEO of Crédit Coopératif Group.”We are pleased to have initiated these discussions with Crédit Coopératif, a cooperative bank that has a catalogue of offers that are fully complementary with that of Anytime. After a development period supported by Orange Bank, this opportunity allows Anytime to continue its evolution, especially in the Social and Solidarity Economy markets,” said Frédéric Niel, CEO of Orange Bank.



An acquisition supporting Crédit Coopératif’s 2025-2030 “100% committed” planWith the acquisition of Anytime, Crédit Coopératif aims to: Strengthen its presence in its traditional association marketBuild up its distribution model with a 100% digital offering tailored to the needs of small associationsAchieve a market share of over 6% among newly created association by 2030



Enhance its dedicated services for large SSE organizations with an advanced expense management and card fleet toolCrédit Coopératif, the historic bank for actors in the social and solidarity economy (SSE) marketWith a strong representation of associations and non-profit organizations in its portfolio, Crédit Coopératif is the reference bank for actors from the solidarity economy.



It offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the needs of this clientele through a hybrid distribution model: A network of 68 business centers and multi-market agencies (retail clients, businesses, associations) located in major urban areas A remote banking service in France for individual clients and small associations



An impact investment bank to support the structuring projects of large SSE organizations Anytime, a fintech specializing in the association segment Founded in 2014 and a subsidiary of Orange Bank since 2020, Anytime is a digital platform for account management and payment services aimed at professionals and associations.



Over the past two years, it has specialized further and offers an innovative, tailored solution for associations and non-profit organizations, including advanced expense management tools.Social processThe employee representative bodies within the Orange Group and those of Crédit Coopératif are being consulted on this project with a view to potentially completing the operation by the end of 2025.