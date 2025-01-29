Crisalion Mobility and Copenhagen Helicopter sign strategic agreement to promote advanced air mobility in Denmark

Por staff

29/01/2025

Crisalion Mobility, a leading Spanish company in the design and development of efficient, safe and sustainable advanced electric mobility solutions, has signed a strategic agreement with Copenhagen Helicopter, a Danish company specialised in advanced air mobility services (AAM) and the provision of related infrastructure and logistics, with more than 15 years of experience. It will also pave the way for exploring new joint business opportunities in third party projects.

The agreement will lead the two companies to analyse and develop plans that include passenger and cargo transport solutions, as well as the management of the needed infrastructure to facilitate the upcoming AAM services in the air and on the ground.

In addition, one of the main focuses of this collaboration will be to analyse the feasibility of future eVTOL operations between the island of Fynia in Denmark and some of the south-eastern islands of the Scandinavian country, improving connectivity for local communities. This initiative aims to provide residents of the area with a sustainable, fast and efficient transport alternative, improving their access to essential services and promoting economic development in these areas.

In this sense, the partnership between CRISALION Mobility and Copenhagen Helicopter represents a milestone in the development of sustainable AAM solutions, laying the groundwork for future initiatives that combine cutting-edge technology with a robust infrastructure tailored to the needs of the industry.

«At CRISALION Mobility we are motivated to join forces with companies like Copenhagen Helicopter, which enrich our journey towards the transformation of advanced air mobility. This agreement allows us to explore different scenarios on which to improve our operations and anticipate future demands related to the way people move between local communitie» said Manuel Heredia, CEO of CRISALION Mobility.

On the other hand, Martin W. Andersen, CEO of Copenhagen Helicopter highlights: «At Copenhagen Helicopter we have been monitoring more than 1,000 global AAM projects and gathered data and knowledge how to provide people with a seamless journey from their actual departure and destination and have selected a handful of aircraft projects to corporate further with in our continuous work of analyzing and testing different aircraft solutions along with our local partners, where we find the choice of technologies that Crisalion work with in the air and on the ground very interesting. We have confidence in Crisalion’s business model and approach, and we believe Crisalion holistic approach to combine land- and air transportation together can contribute to an efficient AAM in Denmark, where increasing population growth also brings more congestion on the roads».

See more: Fed and Trump on collision course, investors warned

See more: ByteDance seeks alternative to TikTok sale

See more: Ericsson buoyed by Networks unit, US growth