Crisp acquires Shelf Engine

02/04/2025

Crisp, a Bentonville, AR-based provider of retail data solutions, acquired Shelf Engine, a Seattle, WA-based AI company which specializes in demand forecasting and automated ordering.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Crisp will integrate Shelf Engine’s algorithms onto the its collaborative commerce platform, empowering retailers to optimize in-stock inventory across retailers, reduce food waste, improve shelf management, and drive revenue in an increasingly margin-sensitive retail environment.

Led by CEO Stefan Kalb, Shelf Engine specializes in predicting accurate demand for perishable goods, down to the SKU level, minimizing spoilage and optimizing fill rates across retail channels.

Led by CEO and Founder Are Traasdahl, Crisp leverages AI to facilitate the integration, access and exchange of data between CPG brands, retailers, and distributors, providing visibility to optimize retail sales and the supply chain infrastructure. It is used by 6,000+ brands representing more than $2.5T in retail sales across over 250K stores.

