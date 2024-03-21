Crypto and blockchain firms set to invest $5 billion in sports sponsorship by 2026: 778% growth since 2021

Crypto and blockchain firms set to invest $5 billion in sports sponsorship by 2026: 778% growth since 2021

Por staff

21/03/2024

The exponential growth in sports sponsorship within the Crypto/Blockchain/NFT category is reshaping the global sports landscape, with key players such as Coinbase, Grayscale, Crypto.com, Blockchain.com, Etoro, Bybit, Tezos, BitMex, OKX, and Stake.com leading the charge.

According to Coinjurnal.net, these entities have strategically entered partnerships and sponsorships across various sports, contributing to the remarkable 778% forecasted growth in the sector between 2021 and 2026.

Binance

Binance is making significant strides in sports sponsorship across North America, Europe, South America, and Africa. The crypto giant has strategically associated its brand with diverse properties, including the Grammys, Africa Cup of Nations, Alpine F1 Team, and S.S. Lazio. By sponsoring the Grammys, Binance enters the intersection of technology and entertainment.

The partnership with the Africa Cup of Nations emphasizes engagement with African audiences through football. Additionally, Binance’s presence in Formula 1 and Serie A with the Alpine F1 Team and S.S. Lazio underlines its commitment to globally recognized and prestigious sports properties.

Coinbase

Among the notable players, Coinbase has secured sponsorships with top properties such as the NBA, WNBA, USA Basketball, and esports leagues. The United States-based company has strategically aligned its brand with major sporting events, establishing a significant presence in the American sports market.

Grayscale

Grayscale, another prominent player, holds a sponsorship status and has chosen to partner with the New York Giants in the United States. This sponsorship reflects the growing interest of crypto-related businesses in associating themselves with iconic sports franchises.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com has emerged as a global powerhouse with sponsorships across a diverse range of properties. From Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to Formula 1, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and various NBA, NHL, and soccer teams, the brand has established a truly global footprint.

With high-profile naming rights deals, including the Miami Grand Prix and the former Staples Center, Crypto.com is making waves in both motorsports and traditional sports.

Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com has secured a sponsorship with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, marking its presence in the U.S. market and emphasising the increasing integration of blockchain technology in American football.

Etoro

In Europe, Etoro has strategically aligned itself with several prominent football clubs, including Leicester City F.C., Tottenham Hotspur F.C., and Arsenal F.C. Etoro is obviously leveraging its presence to engage with football fans across the continent.

Bybit

Bybit, a global player, has established sponsorships with the Formula 1 Red Bull Racing team, showcasing the brand’s commitment to the international appeal of motorsports.

Tezos

Tezos has entered the sports sponsorship arena with a partnership with the New York Mets, reinforcing the brand’s connection with the U.S. market through Major League Baseball.

BitMex

BitMEX, a cryptocurrency exchange and derivative trading platform, has aligned itself with AC Milan, one of the most iconic football clubs in Italy, further solidifying its presence in the European football landscape.

OKX

Despite facing regulatory challenges, OKX has secured sponsorships with McLaren Formula 1, Manchester City, and the Tribeca Film Festival on a global scale, excluding the U.S. The Chinese exchange’s presence is notable in the intersection of sports and entertainment.

Stake.com

Stake.com, the world’s largest crypto casino and sportsbook, has taken a Tier 1–2 sponsorship position with the Stake F1 team, emphasizing its global footprint and success in the crypto gambling industry.

The forecasted growth in sports sponsorship investment within the Crypto/Blockchain/NFT category is driven by the strategic partnerships of these key players with major sports properties worldwide. As the crypto industry continues to gain mainstream acceptance, the integration of blockchain technology and digital assets into the sports sponsorship landscape is set to redefine the dynamics of fan engagement and brand exposure in the years to come.

See more: MEF is proud to announce its new Board, a new Chair and diversity at its heart

See more: Americans lost $1.56B in cryptocurrency to fraud in 2023 – study

See more: Digital assets: Any signs of exuberance?