Crypto-backed stablecoins boom on Solana as fiat coins shrink

Por staff

23/10/2022

While fiat-backed stablecoins have suffered significant declines since May 2022, crypto-backed alternatives are faring much better on challenger chain Solana where USDH has seen the strongest inflows.

According to data from DeFi Llama, the market cap of fiat-backed stablecoins dropped by 29.9% on Solana between 12 May and 9 October 2022. However, over the same time period, crypto-backed stablecoins have increased their market cap by 13.2%.

Stablecoin market cap change since May

All data from DeFi LLama, 12/05/2022 to 9/10/2022

See more: UK seeks to introduce measures to regulate crypto ads and ban unauthorized providers

This sits in stark contrast to established players Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

These two blockchains have seen a significant drop in demand for crypto-backed stablecoin alternatives, even as fiat-backed stablecoins have also suffered

(see table above).

USDH leads crypto-backed stablecoin growth

Hubble Protocol’s USDH is by far the most popular stablecoin on the Solana blockchain over the month to 11 October 2022, bringing in positive flows of 1,056,145.81 USDH over this time period.

Of the 12 stablecoins active on Solana, seven have seen outflows over this time period (including FRAX and DAI). Inflows into the second most popular stablecoin on the blockchain, USDR, were 74% lower than USDH at 274,765.83 USDR.

The success of decentralized, crypto-backed stablecoins on challenger chains speaks to the growing demand for alternatives to fiat-backed stablecoins from crypto-native users who are ready to escape the constraints of the traditional financial system.

The positive momentum of USDH on the Solana blockchain over the last month is also testament to the strength of the mechanisms used to maintain the stablecoin’s peg to the US dollar, which really ensures its value will always return back to parity.

USDH represents a true alternative to centralized giants USDC and USDT, as well as DAI, currently the largest crypto-backed stablecoin, which is around 52% backed by USDC. This poses an “existential threat” to DAI should USDC freeze its accounts.

As regulatory risks loom large, demand for truly decentralized assets will only continue growing. USDH is in a position to fill this gap in the market without the risks inherent in algorithmic stablecoins like UST.