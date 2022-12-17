Crypto compliance providers compared – 2022

Por staff

17/12/2022

In May 2022, we provided a detailed guide on what crypto compliance is and the need for compliance services. In this post, we’ll look at some prominent crypto compliance providers and events shaping the space.

Who are the major crypto compliance providers?

To help you better understand the differences between the top compliance providers, we’ve compared ten leading organizations. We have chosen and ranked them based on the amount of funding raised. You can find a more detailed list of crypto compliance providers here. Most of these compliance providers appear to be based in the US, but London, Singapore, and the Caribbean are also home to many companies.

The following table illustrates important information regarding these crypto compliance providers.

In the past few months, these crypto compliance providers have aggressively launched new products, raised funding, obtained industry certifications, and participated in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities to highlight their offerings.

To better understand these recent developments, let’s take a detailed look at these crypto custody providers.

Chainalysis

With annual revenues estimated at $178.5M, Chainalysis is the largest crypto compliance company we’ve profiled in terms of revenue. It has operations in over 70 countries and provides software, data, services (investigations and special programs as well as crypto incident response training and certification), and research to government agencies, financial institutions, exchanges, and insurance and cybersecurity companies. The company monitors cryptocurrency transactions worth approximately $400B each month. The following are recent announcements featuring Chainalysis:

The company raised $170M in a Series F round in May 2022, taking its total funding raised to about $537M, resulting in a company value of $8.6B. GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, led the funding round. Chainalysis plans to use the funding for international expansion.

In July 2022, Chainalysis announced the launch of its subsidiary, Chainalysis Government Solutions, which caters to increasing demand from US defense, law enforcement, intelligence, and civilian agencies. It will investigate cryptocurrency-related cases, deter criminal activities, help victims recover their money, and reduce illicit schemes.

Elliptic

Around 66% of the crypto volume flows through exchanges using UK-based Elliptic’s solutions. The company provides crypto compliance services and solutions to crypto businesses, regulators, and financial institutions to protect crypto assets from fraud and theft. Elliptic uses blockchain analytics across more than 500 crypto assets and 100 billion data points to furnish accurate and actionable insights for its client companies. This helps them to remain compliant and risk-vigilant. The following are recent events featuring Elliptic:

JP Morgan made a strategic investment in crypto asset risk manager Elliptic in May 2022 as part of its $60M Series C funding round in October 2021. We expect the investment to spur Elliptic’s global expansion plans and provide institutions in the financial services market with greater trust and confidence in crypto assets.

Elliptic launched a new forensic solution called Elliptic Investigator in May 2022. The tool should estimate the risk exposure of crypto addresses and wallets and handle high-volume caseloads faster than before.

Elliptic launched a new risk analytics solution called Holistic Screening in August 2022 to track and filter illicit cryptocurrency movements across several blockchains. The tool will enable firms to stay crypto-compliant.

Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs provides crypto-native 3T solutions – transaction monitoring, trade surveillance, and threat intelligence. The company’s solutions protect over 25 million entities and monitor more than 1 trillion events daily. In 2022, the following events occurred:

Crypto security company Solidus Labs raised $45M in a Series B funding round in May 2022, which was led by Liberty City Ventures. They will use these funds for investing in R&D, fulfilling the increasing demand for crypto and decentralized financing (DeFi) risk monitoring, and improving market integrity across the industry.

Solidus Labs partnered with FTX Digital Markets in May 2022 to provide them with transaction monitoring and trade surveillance services across FTX’s platform. FTX will be able to use Solidus’ HALO platform to monitor risk, prevent fraud, and ensure compliance for digital assets. HALO is a crypto-native market integrity and trade surveillance hub that Solidus Labs launched in March 2022.

Solidus Labs unveiled a first-of-its-kind Global Crypto Regulation Index (GCR Index) in July 2022. The GCR Index is a point-in-time index that ranks 42 countries in terms of digital asset regulation. It targets consumer protection and looks to foster innovation. The top 5 countries (in descending order) ranked by the GCR Index are The Bahamas, Bermuda, Malta, Switzerland, and Serbia.

TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides risk management and compliance solutions to a global clientele of financial institutions, government agencies, and cryptocurrency companies. The company’s platform supports over 1 million digital assets across 23 blockchains. Law enforcement agencies use TRM Labs’ Forensics tool to investigate crypto-related crimes. In 2022, TRM Labs has been highly active in terms of M&As and launches:

TRM Labs announced in February 2022 that JP Morgan made a strategic investment in the company. According to the CEO of Onyx by JP Morgan, JP Morgan hopes to build safer blockchain products through the investment.

In May 2022, TRM Labs announced that its compliance, anti-fraud, and financial crime tools were being integrated with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. With this integration, TRM expanded its coverage to 25 blockchains and over 1 million digital assets.

TRM Labs acquired UK-based crypto and blockchain investigations training company CSITech in June 2022. The terms of the transaction were undisclosed. With the acquisition, TRM Labs hopes to provide training for crypto investigations to its global customer base and augment its existing solution, TRM Academy.

TRM Labs has been working with DeFi interfaces to provide filtered risk exposure data while dealing with the sanctions of the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). These partnerships come in the wake of sanctions levied on the decentralized Ethereum-based cryptocurrency mixing service Tornado Cash on August 8, 2022. Since then, DeFi entities have been trying to mitigate the risks of OFAC sanctions by launching sanctions compliance programs. They are doing this by working with risk data providers such as TRM Labs.

TRM Labs launched a community-driven platform, Chainabuse, in May 2022. This free scam-reporting platform enables participants in the digital economy to warn others of scams and frauds in the crypto ecosystem. TRM has partnered with Circle, Solana Foundation, Hedera, Binance.us, and Civic Technologies for the Chainabuse initiative.

According to TRM Labs’ analysis, over $1.2B in illicit cryptocurrency was moved via cross-chain bridges in the first 8 months of 2022 alone. In response, TRM Labs launched TRM Phoenix in August 2022 to solve the chain-hopping problem faced by crypto investigators. TRM Phoenix helps with automated tracing, covering over a dozen popular bridges and cross-chain services. The program allows investigators to visualize the movement of funds across blockchains with a single graph.

Merkle Science

Singapore-based Merkle Science provides several crypto compliance services, including next-generation risk mitigation, forensics, and compliance for government agencies, financial institutions, crypto-native businesses, and DeFi participants. In August 2022, the following events occurred:

Merkle Science raised $19M in an extended Series A round co-led by the BECO Capital Susquehanna affiliate Darrow Holdings and K3 Ventures. The company plans to deploy the funding for its global growth initiatives by investing in R&D and enhancing the risk-mitigation capabilities of its platform.

Merkle Science teamed up with digital asset custodian Atato to safeguard customer wallets, recognize and prevent terrorist financing and money laundering, and comply with local and global fiscal regulations.

The company received SOC 2 Type 1 certification, which will help it harness growth in the fintech, government, and enterprise sectors.

Coinfirm

UK-based Coinfirm is a RegTech firm that provides compliance solutions, including blockchain analytics, blockchain investigations, and entity due diligence. The company monitors over 25,000 entities and more than 920,000 crypto assets.

In May 2022, Coinfirm announced the release of AML Oracle, an AML compliance tool that is smart contract-based and tailored for DeFi.

Coinfirm released Entity Due Diligence (Entity DD) in June 2022 to improve the safety of the blockchain ecosystem. Entity DD provides detailed information about legitimate entities operating on the blockchain.

In August 2022, Coinfirm launched support for risk analysis and tracing across blockchains on its AML Platform. This tool will give improved visibility of risk exposure across different blockchains to compliance teams who assess crypto asset transactions, entities, and addresses.

Notabene

Notabene provides crypto travel rule compliance solutions, as well as bank-grade end-to-end counterparty verification solutions.

Notabene was declared SOC 2 security compliant by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants in January 2022.

Sumsub

UK-based Sumsub offers almost 100 crypto compliance solutions across more than 220 countries, including identity verification and all-in-one KYC/AML services. Sumsub undertook the following initiatives in August 2022:

It partnered with blockchain solutions provider ChainUp to provide KYC/AML services to the latter’s clients.

The firm released the first KYC guide for the gaming industry in Europe, which stresses the importance of a safe and seamless online gaming environment.

Scorechain

Luxembourg-based Scorechain provides bespoke risk-AML software for cryptocurrencies.

In February 2022, Scorechain announced that Taiwanese fintech CYBAVO would be integrating Scorechain’s AML/combating-the-financing-of-terrorism (CFT) solutions with CYBAVO’s vault.

On September 5, 2022, Scorechain announced that it was partnering with institutional-grade digital asset liquidity provider FinchTrade to ensure AML/CFT compliance in crypto transactions, as required by local Swiss regulators.

Blockpass

UK-based Blockpass offers KYC-as-a-service for customer onboarding to regulated industries. The company also provides KYC/AML screening and national ID verification.

In April 2022, Blockpass announced a strategic partnership with EMURGO, one of the founders of the Cardano blockchain. Blockpass will incorporate Cardano crypto-addresses into the Blockpass App and provide on-chain KYC solutions to projects using the Cardano ecosystem.

Crypto compliance providers help mitigate crypto crimes

Over the past few years, crypto compliance providers have been working tirelessly to make the crypto ecosystem safe for users. Hacks and crypto fraud have been increasing, compelling governments and financial institutions to step up compliance measures to tackle crypto crime.

In the future, the need for stringent regulation and compliance will increase as crypto becomes more mainstream. The growth of Web3 will result in a higher number of use cases for compliance solutions.

Source: Blockdata