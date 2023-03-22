Crypto expert answers burning crypto questions

Por staff

The Crypto market is heating up, and with Bitcoin recently surpassing $24,000 (£20,000) it’s only a matter of time before Crypto is once again the word on everyone’s lips.



But before diving in (or back in), investors, new and old, need to ensure they’re making smart investments that will increase their odds of long-term success and not just reacting to the market hype.



Cryptomaniaks.com, a leading Crypto education platform, has identified seven of the top Crypto questions that everyone should know the answer to.

How much do I really have to learn before I can start trading Crypto?



At the very least, it’s important for people to learn the basics and understand the technology that they are trading.



Would Apple be one of the biggest traded stocks if people didn’t understand what they did? Investors learn who is in control at the company, what they are spending their profits on, and what their future plans are. Crypto should be no different.



With a solid grasp of each Cryptocurrency’s underlying technology and fundamental value, investors can avoid making impulsive decisions based on hype rather than a well-thought-out investment strategy.

So, before investing in any Crypto asset, it’s essential to become familiar with the basics of Crypto trading and the market.

This includes understanding the basics of trading blockchain technology, how Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work, the concept of circulating vs. total supply, and the impact of inflation on the market.



Additionally, by understanding the basics, investors can also understand how to use different trading platforms, exchanges, and wallets, which will be necessary to buy and sell their assets.



Cryptomaniaks has created a free mini-course on how to get started investing in bitcoin. It’s the perfect crash course into the world of crypto and bitcoin.

Similar to understanding the basics of trading, knowing what you’re trading is essential.

The technology behind different Cryptocurrencies is what makes them unique and valuable. Therefore, it’s crucial to have a solid understanding of the technology before investing in a coin.

This includes understanding the underlying blockchain, consensus algorithms, and other project technical details.



When researching and evaluating potential investments, it’s paramount to consider factors such as:

-The coin’s fundamentals

-The team behind the project

-The coin’s overall potential for growth.

Looking for coins with a clear use case and a strong community behind them is a great place to start.

Additionally, staying informed about the latest developments in the Crypto market is critical by following industry news and events and participating in online communities and forums.



How many trades do I need to make before I see profit?



Thai is a question that can only be answered by doing homework. The data will dictate when you should trade and help you avoid overtrading and acting on impulsive decisions.



Nobody should trade more than they can afford to lose. Far too many people suffer from this common pitfall in the high-risk Crypto market.



It’s easy to get caught up in the market’s hype and make impulsive buying or selling decisions and overtrade.

Overtrading refers to buying and selling assets too frequently, often based on short-term market fluctuations or hype rather than a well-thought-out investment strategy.

This can lead to financial losses, as investors may make impulsive decisions to buy or sell based on emotions rather than rational analysis.



It’s vital to develop and stick to a trading strategy, even during market fluctuations.



To achieve this, investors should take a step back, evaluate their positions and assess if they align with their long-term strategy.



How much money should I invest in Crypto?



Ultimately, people should only invest money that they can afford to lose. It’s important to set limits and not get too excited.



Crypto trading is inherently risky, and the market can be volatile.



This can be particularly dangerous in the Crypto market, known for its extra high volatility and risk.

Prices of different Crypto assets can fluctuate rapidly, and there is always a risk that the value of an investment may decrease or become worthless.



Therefore, investing only what you can afford to lose is essential. Never invest your life savings or take on excessive debt to trade in the Crypto market.



Can I still get rich buying coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?



It’s important to avoid chasing cheap coins and focusing on short-term gains. Instead, investors should focus on researching the project’s technology, team, and potential for growth to make informed decisions about long-term investments.



It can be tempting to chase cheap coins to make a quick profit such as Dogecoin or Shuiba, but the odds of getting lucky are far too small.



Many investors, especially new ones, may be attracted to the idea of buying a large amount of a cheap coin with the hope that its value will increase in the short term.

However, these coins may not have a solid fundamental value or long-term potential and may not be worth the investment.



Furthermore, focusing on short-term gains can lead to impulsive buying and selling decisions, resulting in overtrading and financial losses.



Instead, focus on researching the project’s technology, team, and potential for growth and understanding the research.



How many coins should I buy?



Diversifying your portfolio is vital in any type of investment, including Cryptocurrency, because it helps to spread risk and minimize potential losses.

When you diversify your portfolio, you’re spreading your investments across different assets, sectors, and industries. This way, if one investment performs poorly, the others can offset the losses and minimize the impact on your overall portfolio.



For example, an investor has a portfolio heavily invested in technology companies.

If there is a recession in the technology industry, the investor’s portfolio will be heavily impacted.

However, suppose the investor diversifies their portfolio by including investments in other sectors such as healthcare, real estate, and energy. In that case, the impact of the recession in the technology industry will be less severe on the overall portfolio.



Don’t over-diversify your portfolio



While diversifying your portfolio is crucial in any investment, over-diversifying can lead to weaker returns.



You can have too much of a good thing. While diversification is important, it’s also important not to spread your investments too thin. Because tracking hundreds of coins will only cause stress and more possibilities of failure.



Over-diversifying can lead to a lack of focus and ultimately result in weaker returns.



When over-diversifying, investors may end up investing in assets that they need help understanding or spreading their investments across assets that are not related to each other, which may lead to a lack of a coherent investment strategy.

This can make monitoring and managing the portfolio challenging and lead to lower returns on investment.



A spokesperson for Cryptomaniaks.com commented: “By avoiding these common mistakes, investors can increase their chances of success in the Crypto market.

However, it’s important to remember that Crypto trading is inherently risky, and past performance does not indicate future results.

Always research and invest only what you can afford to lose.”



