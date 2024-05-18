Crypto Expo Dubai 2024: The countdown begins!

The highly anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 is just around the corner, and excitement is building as industry professionals, investors, and enthusiasts gear up for this premier event. Scheduled to take place on May 20th and 21st at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre, Crypto Expo Dubai promises to be the highlight of the year for the cryptocurrency and blockchain community.

With only 5 days left until the event kicks off, anticipation is at an all-time high as attendees prepare to immerse themselves in two days of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and product showcases. From exploring the latest trends and innovations to connecting with leading experts and industry pioneers, Crypto Expo Dubai offers a unique platform for learning, collaboration, and growth.



Companies Participating as exhibitor at Crypto Expo Dubai are Confirmed

BST Group, Crat Protocol, Exolo, Hash AI, B2Broker, Haust Network (Metasoft Nodes), Chart AI, MBTCs (OnLabs), Agri Future Token, Invest Club Global, DeFi World Finance, L7, ChainUp, Batonex, Digifolio Investment Ltd., Sciencesoft, ZEX PR, PinkSale, Vantage International Group Limited, GFSC Global, Citizenship Bay, Agmena, Cryptopolitan, 0xMetaLabs Inc, Mastercoin, TakeProfit, Fintech Harbour Consulting, Technoloader Pvt. Ltd., PropTech Smart, BitHarvest, GF Pay, 369 degree, GPT Protocol and more.





Confirmed Line-up for the Speakers for 2 days of Conference





Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem (Director, Government of Abu Dhabi) Jason Lau (OKX) Sebastian W (Head of Strategy, Komainu) Arthur Azizov (CEO, B2Broker) Nathan Smith (Chief Operating Officer, Chart AI) Pranay Sharma (Business Development Manager, EXOLO) James Lucas (CEO, L7 DEX) Farooq Abdal (Founder and Managing Director, Sapphire Chain) Mayur Shrivastav (Advisor, DefiWorldFinance) Maksym Zhovtobrukh (Creater, DefiWorld) Petr Manko (Head of IT Consulting, ScienceSoft) Dr Arogundade Samsondeen (Founder /CEO, CratD2C)

and Many More.







Don’t miss your chance to be part of Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 and join us for two days of inspiration, innovation, and collaboration. Secure your tickets now and get ready to experience the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

