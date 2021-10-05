Crypto Fest 2021: Rumble in the Crypto Jungle Returns for Its 3rd Edition and Announces First Wave of Speakers

Por staff

05/10/2021

Bitcoin Events is excited to be hosting its 3rd annual crypto fest – Crypto Fest 2021: Rumble in the Crypto Jungle taking place online on 29 October 2021.

The last couple of months have been rocky for crypto and the markets in general. But expectations are that bitcoin and altcoins are soon going to the moon, causing quite a stir – this ‘rumble in the crypto jungle’ is the current sentiment towards cryptocurrencies.

With just under 25 days to go to Crypto Fest 2021, things are heating up and Bitcoin Events is happy to announce the first wave of thought leaders taking part at this year’s event. From Non-Fungible Token (NFT) hype, the race towards the best smart contract platforms, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) taking on traditional finance, the rise of the NFT gaming metaverse, the boom of P2P trading in Africa, the rise of institutional interest and growth of crypto-focused venture capital; it promises to be a packed day of innovative discussions and networking.

Crypto Fest 2021 will focus on the NFT and DeFi trends, and will bring together a wide network of blockchain and crypto professionals and experts, entrepreneurs, regulators, creatives, major industry executives and investors.

The event will include 30+ speakers, 25+ free sessions with presentations, panels, Crypto Battles, workshops, Q&A sessions, exhibitions, prizes and give-aways, and an after-party with live music.

Speakers include:

Raoul Pal: CEO and Co-founder of Real Vision

Sandeep Nailwal: Co-founder and COO of Polygon (previously Matic Network)

Michael Wu: Founder and CEO of Amber Group

Nevin Freeman: CEO and Co-founder of Reserve

Samantha Yap: Founder and Director of YAP Global

Sebastian Sonntag: CEO of LocalBitcoins.com

Zindzi Kibiku: Africa’s Regional Lead and Host at FINTECH.TV

Kwon Park: Chief Strategy Officer of Bittrex Global

Stephen Fluin: Head of Developer Relations at Chainlink Labs

​Co-founders of Bitcoin Events, Sonya Kuhnel and Theo Sauls, said, “We are delighted to be hosting the 3rd edition of this highly popular Crypto Fest in a few weeks’ time. This edition promises to be our biggest and most exciting one to date, with acclaimed global experts providing valuable insights into the crypto space – an evolving, exciting and in-demand industry.”

A limited number of tickets are available. Register for a free ticket here.

More information about Crypto Fest 2021 will be available in the coming weeks. Visit Bitcoin Events in the meantime.

About Bitcoin Events

Bitcoin Events is Africa’s leading and largest blockchain and cryptocurrency event coordinator.

Since 2015, Bitcoin Events has hosted 11 events which have attracted more than 350 global speakers and 12,000 delegates from over 165 countries.

Bitcoin Events is the organiser of the annual Blockchain Africa Conference, the Crypto Fest and the DeFi Conference.