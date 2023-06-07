Crypto scam victims in the US lost $86k on average in 2022, with $2.3B of total losses

07/06/2023

Crypto scam victims in the United States suffered an astonishing average loss of $86k in 2022, coming down to a total of $2.3B in losses last year.

Surfshark analyzed the FBI’s internet crime data and revealed that South Dakotan victims incurred the highest average losses, whereas California had the highest victim count in the United States.



“Criminals prefer cryptocurrencies not only because of their relative anonymity,” explains Aleksandr Valentij, Chief Information Security Officer at Surfshark, “If the victim realizes they’ve been scammed, crypto transfers cannot be reversed like bank transfers, and the money is lost forever, especially if it goes through a cryptocurrency tumbler or is “washed” in any other way. This is particularly convenient for scammers, and combined with the inflated interest in crypto we have at the moment, it creates a perfect environment for crypto scams.”

Here are the key takeaways:

– Crypto scams represented a significant 24% share of all cybercrime-related financial losses last year.

– Victims of non-crypto internet crimes experienced an average loss of $16k, whereas crypto-related losses surpassed that figure by over fivefold, reaching $86k.

– South Dakotan victims of crypto scams experienced the most severe impact, suffering average losses of $998k per victim.

– California stands out with the highest number of crypto scam victims, accounting for 4,879 individuals, which is 18% of the country’s total. – – California also recorded the highest total losses from crypto scams, amounting to $572.6M USD, representing 25% of the nation’s total.



