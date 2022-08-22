Crypto sees the lowest KYC fraud in Africa in H1 2022, reveals latest KYC Report

Crypto sees the lowest KYC fraud in Africa in H1 2022, reveals latest KYC Report

Por staff

22/08/2022

According to the latest KYC fraud report by leading KYC service, Smile Identity, crypto seems to have experienced the lowest cases of fraud despite a 30% increase in KYC onboarding in Africa.

The report also reveals an increase in usage of remote KYC services by fintech and crypto service providers across the continent by about 30%.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) companies are seeing

high rates of fraudulent attempts as fraudsters

try to get away with more opportunistic crimes.



On the other hand, crypto companies in #Africa are

noting lower fraudulent attacks than expected. #BitKE pic.twitter.com/Njgm7WXgKR — BitKE (@BitcoinKE) August 17, 2022

See more: GoGetta to facilitate global investment into African businesses

The report compared attempts of fraud during KYC verification on their services as shown below:

26% in the first half of 2022

20% in all of 2021, and

17% in 2020

Fraud attempts have also increased by 55% in the last 2 years.

‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ process is a requirement that helps businesses identify their users and verify their credentials.

Source: Bitcoinke