Crypto SNACK secures $50 million investment from GEM Digital

Por staff

01/08/2022

Crypto SNACK, the world’s fastest growing iGaming token, today announced they’ve secured a $50 million investment from GEM Digital, a digital asset investment firm that actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs worldwide.



Earlier this year, Crypto SNACK partnered with RCD Espanyol, making the team the first La Liga club to accept payments in cryptocurrencies, the first of many future partnerships designed to bring the efficiency of digital assets further into the world of sports, entertainment, and beyond by onboarding crypto payments for real-world experiences.



The company plans to invest its new funding from GEM into further connectivity with top crypto exchanges, add to its growing portfolio of global professional sports partnerships, as well as continue to build out its blockchain technology and infrastructure.

See more: NFT expert explains how NFT are about to change



“Together we are taking the right steps for #SNACK to become the #1 token in the iGaming industry,” Stuart Morrison, CEO of Crypto SNACK, said. “This investment will further accelerate our plans to make the future of decentralised finance possible.”



“Crypto SNACK has a long-term vision for the decentralised finance space, with incredible talent and established global partnerships. Their unique accomplishments are a result of years of thoughtful development and execution by the Snack Team,” GEM Capital’s [Sean Hehir] said.

“We are excited to see what new opportunities the Snack team creates as they continue to innovate across the igaming and sports entertainment spaces.”