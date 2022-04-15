Cryptoeconomy: Defy Labs raises US$3.5M in seed funding

Por staff

Defy Labs, a Singapore-based developer of a move-to-earn augmented reality (AR) game DEFY, raised US$3.5m in seed funding.

The round was led by Animoca Brands, OliveX, and Spartan Group with participation from Polygon Studios, GameFi Ventures, Bixin Ventures, Unanimous Capital, PathDAO, and Play It Forward DAO.

The company intends to use the funds towards team expansion, game development, and improving the mobile app’s AR features.

Led by Ben Pember, CEO and Co-Founder, Defy Labs is building tools and platforms that allow users to view and interact with NFTs and other digital collectibles in the real world. Its gameplay involves hacking missions that require players to explore their physical surroundings with the aid of augmented reality. Rewards are distributed to players in the form of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Alpha version of the mobile app will launch in mid-April for players.

Source: FinSMEs