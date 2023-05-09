Cryptoeconomy: Limited edition NFTs: Fairy

Por staff

09/05/2023

On Tuesday May 9th – We’re releasing the rest of the Fairy NFT set complete with shimmering fairy skirts and magical plant pants. Complete your Fairy NFT collection when these items drop on IMVU. Items will have varying quantities starting at 200 per item.

Escape with us into a fairytale land with next week’s Fairy NFTs This drops includes the Fairy Flower Top (1250 VCOIN), Fairy Skirt (1500 VCOIN), Fairy Flower Hair (1000 VCOIN), Fairy Pink Wings (750 VCOIN) and Fairy Flowers (1000 VCOIN). This drop will have varying quantities starting at 300 per item, and will be on sale starting next Tuesday at 2PM Pacific on IMVU.

Live your dream as the fairy queen or king in these Fairy accessories This drops includes the Fairy Plant Top (1500 VCOIN), Fairy Plant Pants (1250 VCOIN), Fairy Green Wings (750 VCOIN) and Fairy Plant Crown (1000 VCOIN). This drop will have varying quantities starting at 200 per item, and will be on sale starting next Tuesday at 2PM Pacific on IMVU.

Note: Fairy Green Wings are unisex items that can be worn by female or male avatars