Cryptoeconomy: The world´s first virtual nightclub crypto has opened

Por staff

11/10/2021

Covid-19 or not, technology has come to transform our lives in ways we would not have imagined two years ago. The blockchain platform known as Decentral Games, hosted within the virtual reality system of the $1.5 billion Argentinian cryptocurrency Unicorn, is surprising the world with this new Ethereum transaction system within the metaverse. After recently announcing partnerships with Atari, Theta, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, Decentral Games is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Spain’s Amnesia Ibiza, one of the world’s most famous nightclubs.

The first festival within the Descentraland metaverse, an argentinian unicorn valued at over 1.5 billion, generating for its users their own universe within the Ethereum blockchain.

The event is supported by all Decentral Games partners and welcomes the world’s most famous DJs to play a 12-hour live festival. The line-up includes big names such as Paul Van Dyk, Benny Benassi, Luciano, Anfisa Letyago and Romina Malaspina, among many others. The event is free and accessible worldwide, the only requirement being possession of a computer with a crypto wallet such as Metamask or Formatic and a login to Decentral Games.

According to Gabriel Mellace, Investor Relations at Decentral Games, they launched their DG token in December 2020, standing out as a specialized gaming entity where users can enter the metaverse and play with other users in an immersive environment, replicating the experience and feeling of being in the same room as other people “we are facing a revolution in the digital entertainment market that will completely change the way in which users interact from their homes, in a much more immersive and social experience where there is no limit as to how far this might go”.

Decentral Games, which is also a company owned by its token holders (DG), is exploring, before a global audience, how they can act as an intermediary between existing business models and this new metaverse model, by taking over a company, abstracting from its core business, designing a user experience and implementing it in the metaverse.

The first Metaverse Music Festival is partnered with NFT’s leading brand Djenerates, and the blockchain revolution takes a giant step forward with this festival, with one of its partners, Theta, the decentralized competitor to Twitch’s blockchain, which counts Google and Sony as partners, provided the streaming platform for the running of the event.

Theta Network is a peer-to-peer video streaming network that offers crypto rewards to users in exchange for unused bandwidth. With investors such as CAA, Sony and Samsung, Theta Network has established itself as the leading blockchain network in media and entertainment and is launching exclusive NFTs with global superstar Katy Perry.

“Decentral Games’ vision for their immersive online world has impressed us and we are excited to have Theta Network become the exclusive blockchain-based streaming and video provider for Decentraland’s live events,” said Kyle Laffey, director of partnerships at Theta Labs.

Decentral Games also joined the “play to win” revolution. The recent success of Axie infinity, which applied this model to its games, now has a market capitalization of more than $ 8.5 billion. Decentral Games is expected to release its gaming model to win in mid-October.