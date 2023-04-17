CRYPTOVSUMMIT to highlight latest developments in cryptocurrency industry in Dubai

Por staff

17/04/2023

CRYPTOVSUMMIT, the premier conference for the cryptocurrency industry, is set to take place on May 10th, 2023, at the Address Dubai Mall Hotel. The event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency.

With the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, the industry has experienced unprecedented growth and innovation over the past year. At CRYPTOVSUMMIT, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts on the current state of the industry and the trends that are shaping its future.

Keynote speakers will include industry leaders, such as Veiko Krunberg, the CMO of Riddec, and Dr. Zayed Al Hemairy, the UAE’s leading advisor on Blockchain for Gov. sectors. In addition, the event will feature a panel discussion on the impact of regulation on the industry, with policymakers and industry leaders sharing their insights on the best practices for navigating the changing regulatory landscape.

As part of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow industry professionals, explore the latest products and services from leading companies, and participate in workshops and training sessions on the latest technologies and trends.

“We are excited to bring together the best and brightest in the cryptocurrency industry for CRYPTOVSUMMIT,” said the event organizer. “With the industry experiencing unprecedented growth and innovation, this is the perfect opportunity for attendees to learn from industry leaders, network with peers, and explore the latest technologies and trends.” Registration for CRYPTOVSUMMIT is now open, and limited seats are available due to the invite only policy. For more information on the event and to register, visit the CRYPTOVSUMMIT website.