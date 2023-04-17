CRYPTOVSUMMIT to highlight latest developments in cryptocurrency industry in Dubai

CRYPTOVSUMMIT, the premier conference for the cryptocurrency industry,  is set to take place on May 10th, 2023, at the Address Dubai Mall Hotel. The event will  bring together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers to discuss the  latest developments and opportunities in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency. 

With the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and the increased adoption of  cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, the industry has experienced unprecedented  growth and innovation over the past year. At CRYPTOVSUMMIT, attendees will have the  opportunity to hear from experts on the current state of the industry and the trends that  are shaping its future. 

Keynote speakers will include industry leaders, such as Veiko Krunberg, the CMO of  Riddec, and Dr. Zayed Al Hemairy, the UAE’s leading advisor on Blockchain for Gov.  sectors. In addition, the event will feature a panel discussion on the impact of regulation  on the industry, with policymakers and industry leaders sharing their insights on the  best practices for navigating the changing regulatory landscape. 

See more: Apple beats Microsoft in return rate on Galaxus

As part of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow industry  professionals, explore the latest products and services from leading companies, and  participate in workshops and training sessions on the latest technologies and trends. 

“We are excited to bring together the best and brightest in the cryptocurrency industry  for CRYPTOVSUMMIT,” said the event organizer. “With the industry experiencing  unprecedented growth and innovation, this is the perfect opportunity for attendees to  learn from industry leaders, network with peers, and explore the latest technologies and  trends.” Registration for CRYPTOVSUMMIT is now open, and limited seats are available due to  the invite only policy. For more information on the event and to register, visit the  CRYPTOVSUMMIT website.

Tags: