CTO and TN Operator TDF: A new alliance to deliver space-based connectivity for telecom operators

Por staff

24/03/2025

Just one month after launching its world-first regenerative 5G mmWave payload, future operator of space-based connectivity services Constellation Technologies & Operations (CTO) has signed an MoU with telecom infrastructure leader TDF to deploy space-based internet that complements terrestrial networks—delivering ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity in remote areas and ensuring critical communications during disasters via inter-satellite links when ground antennas fail.

CTO’s innovative VLEO satellite constellation lets operators repurpose their own 5G mmWave spectrum for space access without massive capital outlay, while TDF brings its deep expertise in telecom infrastructure and network operations. The partners will test and validate 5G NTN millimeter wave frequencies for seamless satellite-terrestrial integration and develop satellite-based emergency connectivity to maintain communications during crises.

This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a strategic leap that gives telecom operators a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving market.

For the record, CTO’s unique solution combines VLEO and regenerative 5G mmWave to: