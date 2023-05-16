C&W Networks and C&W Business in Latin America come together to rebrand as Liberty Networks to shape the future of digital connectivity

Por staff

16/05/2023

Today, C&W Networks and C&W Business in Latin America revealed at International Telecoms Week (ITW 2023) that the two organizations will unite under the unified Liberty Networks brand.

As part of Liberty Latin America (LLA), Liberty Networks will focus on the continued development of its critical infrastructure platform serving carriers, hyper-scalers, and enterprise segments in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Liberty Networks plans to invest a minimum of $250 million in the region over the next five years as it executes its strategy of extending and upgrading its terrestrial and subsea reach and increasing the capacity of its cloud and security offerings. The operations provide the backbone for connectivity across the region through an extensive footprint connecting approximately 40 countries with nearly 50,000 kilometers of submarine fiber optic cable and 17,000 kilometers of terrestrial networks.

Ray Collins, Liberty Latin America’s SVP, Infrastructure and Corporate Strategy, leads the operation. Commenting on the rebrand, he said, “Today is an important moment for our employees and our customers. We are unveiling our new brand to reflect who we are, a customer-focused connectivity provider that enables growth across the region. The new brand is another step in our journey as we continually build momentum for this business by investing in our infrastructure and enterprise solutions to meet our customers’ digital and connectivity needs, small and large. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead and see exponential demand for capacity and solutions across this fast growing region.”

The new logo and brand identity will be launched today at a series of events for customers and business partners at ITW 2023 and shared with employees in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.