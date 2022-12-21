Cyber Week analysis: high mobile traffic, high discounts

Por staff

Black Friday and Cyber Monday again attracted millions of deal hunters this year. Total GMV on Thanksgiving weekend from Thanksgiving Thursday through Cyber Monday amounted to US$25.7 billion in the U.S. – and the shopping frenzy has long spread all over the world. Yet, when taking a look at the development over the past few years, GMV on Thanksgiving weekend has more or less stagnated. According to Adobe Analytics, this does not necessarily mean that people are spending less, though. It rather hints at a shift of shopping activities away from the highly selective single days towards a longer period – the whole Cyber Week, the week before Thanksgiving. Salesforce has published an analysis of shopper and store data for Cyber Week 2022, revealing interesting trends:

Worldwide online traffic during 2022 Cyber Week underwent a significant change in the devices used compared to last year. Over the whole week from the Monday before Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, mobile traffic was 33% higher in 2022 than in 2021, while desktop traffic was down -31%. Total traffic on the other hand more or less stagnated when looking at the whole week, with the first days from Monday to Black Friday losing slightly in total online traffic compared to 2021. Interestingly enough, it was the free Sunday which was apparently most attractive for online shoppers this year: Sunday saw the strongest overall online traffic increase in 2022. Total worldwide online traffic was 6% higher than in 2021 on the Sunday before Cyber Monday. According to the Salesforce analysis, it was not only mobile traffic which was higher this year – the average discount also developed interestingly:

In 2022, the average discounts offered worldwide during Cyber Week were generally higher than in the previous years, with the two shopping days Black Friday and Cyber Monday seeing the highest discounts of an average of 28% in 2022. The average discount in 2021 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday was two and four percentage points lower, respectively. The development of discount heights has also changed over the years. While 2020 and 2021 had seen a more pronounced increase of discounts towards the weekend – with differences of five to six percentage points between the first Monday and the weekend – 2022 saw a more constant average discount, varying by a maximum of only three percentage points. This discount development thus follows the GMV trend – away from single peak days towards a larger time frame.