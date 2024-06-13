Cybersecurity lab to be built at UTT

PRECISION Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) to build a cybersecurity lab at the John S Donaldson Campus, with the goal of advancing cybersecurity education, research, and innovation in Trinidad and Tobago.

“This strategic partnership aims to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and develop expertise in digital forensics, benefiting both Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region. It will also address the growing need for skilled cybersecurity professionals and foster the development of cutting-edge cyber technologies,” a release from Precision Cybertechnologies stated yesterday.

According to Precision Cybertechnologies, the new cybersecurity lab will be equipped with advanced technology and tools to provide hands-on experience in dealing with real-world cyber threats.

“This facility will serve as a hub for innovative research, advanced training, and practical learning, setting a new standard for cybersecurity education in the region,” it stated.

Acting UTT president Prof Stephen Joseph said the partnership will equip students with the knowledge and skill to contribute to national and global security.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone in UTT’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity education and research. By partnering with Precision Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions Ltd, we are equipping our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle the ever-evolving cyber threats and contribute to national and global security.”

Chairman of Precision Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions Ltd Richard Smith added that the collaboration will also aid in strengthening the region’s cybersecurity capabilities and encourage more women to join the industry.

“We are excited to collaborate with the UTT alongside IDB to build and execute this lab to ensure we build a robust cybersecurity ecosystem in the region. Our combined efforts will not only enhance educational and research opportunities but also strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities of businesses and government entities across T&T and the wider region. We are fully aware of the limited number of skilled individuals in the field, and we are partnering with key stakeholders like UTT to ensure we build capacity with a key focus on attracting more females to the ICT industry as a whole and cybersecurity in particular,” Smith said.

Programme leader for UTT’s Centre for Information and Communication Technology, Prof Yufei Wu, said, “The data will show the significant increase in cyberattacks and attempted attacks across the region, and it is imperative that we train and equip our students with the tools to support cybersecurity in T&T.”

UTT’s chairman, Prof Clement Imbert, said the partnership will cultivate a secure digital environment and foster the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.

The release added that the institutions are committed to making significant contributions to cybersecurity through education, research, and community engagement.

Source: Trinidad Express

