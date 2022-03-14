Cybersixgill Raises $35M in Series B Funding

14/03/2022

Cybersixgill, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based vendor of real-time and actionable threat intelligence solutions, raised $35m in Series B funding.

The round, which brings total investment to $56m, was led by More Provident and Pension Funds and REV Venture Partners, with participation from CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Elron Ventures, SonaeIM, and OurCrowd.

The company intends to use the funds to continue innovation of its threat intelligence solutions, expand global footprint and grow sales and marketing.

Founded in 2014 and led by Sharon Wagner, CEO, Cybersixgill brings agility to cyber threat intelligence, with fully automatic threat intelligence solutions to help organizations proactively detect and protect against phishing, data leaks, fraud, malware, and vulnerability exploitation – enhancing cyber resilience and minimizing risk exposure in real-time. Cybersixgill’s solutions leverage automatic collection and extraction of threat intelligence sourced from social media, instant messaging, and clear, deep, and dark webs to create a threat and risk intelligence data infrastructure that provides the context needed for customers to implement preemptive security responses that stop breaches in their tracks.

The company has hundreds of customers in North America, EMEA, and APAC, including global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, government and law enforcement agencies.

Source: FinSMEs